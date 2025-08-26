Operational Technology (OT) Security Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Cisco, Tenable, and Microsoft Lead with Advanced IT-OT Integration, Risk Analytics, and AI-Driven Cloud Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operational Technology (OT) Security - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Operational Technology Security Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Operational Technology Security. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. This 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 31 Operational Technology Security Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Operational technology (OT) refers to the hardware and software used to monitor and control physical processes, devices, and infrastructure. OT includes the systems that manage industrial equipment and processes essential to critical infrastructure, utilities, electric grids, and manufacturing facilities.

Examples of OT environments and devices range from HVAC controls in residential and commercial buildings to medical and life sciences equipment and industrial machinery. In the past, OT systems were typically isolated and lacked internet connectivity, leading many to believe that cybersecurity was unnecessary. However, as OT systems become increasingly interconnected with IT networks and the internet, implementing robust cybersecurity measures has become vital to protect these systems from a growing spectrum of cyber threats.



The OT security market is witnessing rapid and sustained growth, fueled by the expanding integration of digital technologies with industrial systems and the escalating risk of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. The substantial investment required for industrial equipment, coupled with the severe economic consequences of a successful cyberattack, is driving organizations to prioritize the security of their industrial networks.



Key Players



Key players in the Operational Technology Security market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

CISCO



Cisco has strategically positioned itself in the OT security market through its legacy as a global leader in networking and enterprise security. By focusing on securing converged IT-OT environments, Cisco offers integrated solutions that include tools like Cisco Cyber Vision, aiding in real-time monitoring and network segmentation. The company's strong global partnerships and support infrastructure bolster its reputation as a preferred vendor in mission-critical OT environments across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and utilities. Cisco's company positioning is further enhanced by its expansive product portfolio and consistent innovation, allowing it to secure a strong market share and maintain high company ranking.



TENABLE



Tenable focuses on visibility, risk assessment, and vulnerability management, tailored for industrial environments. It provides comprehensive solutions that enable organizations to prioritize risks and monitor both IT and OT assets effectively. Tenable's analytics-driven approach and lightweight deployment model make it valuable for organizations looking to enhance their OT security without disrupting operations. The company's product portfolio and market share have expanded, driven by strategic partnerships and enhancements, solidifying its company ranking and positioning in the market.



MICROSOFT



Microsoft leverages its computing power and expansive enterprise presence to enhance OT security through solutions like Azure Defender for IoT. The company integrates AI-driven analytics with cloud-based security to provide seamless protection for industrial networks. By aligning its solutions with broader digital transformation initiatives, Microsoft has secured its position in the market as a leader in OT security innovation. The strategy of deep integration across platforms ensures strong company positioning and a competitive stance, contributing to its growth in market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increased Threats to Ot Environments

3.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations Related to Ot Systems Adoption

3.2.1.3 Convergence of Ot and It Networks

3.2.1.4 Need for Secure Ot Networks

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Procurement Costs

3.2.2.2 Emerging Challenges Related to Maintenance and Upgrades

3.2.2.3 Interoperability and Standardization Challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Ai-Powered Security Solutions

3.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Cybersecurity

3.2.3.3 Digital Transformation Across Organizations

3.2.3.4 Rising Demand for Industry 4.0 and Smart Infrastructure

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lack of Trained Security Analysts

3.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Ot Security Techniques

3.2.4.3 Complexity Pertaining to Ot Environments

3.3 Ecosystem Analysis

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Providers of Ot Security Solutions and Tools

3.4.2 Service Providers

3.4.3 System Integrators

3.4.4 Retail/Distribution

3.4.5 End-users

3.5 Technology Analysis

3.5.1 Key Technologies

3.5.1.1 Network Security

3.5.1.2 Endpoint Security

3.5.1.3 Identity and Access Management (Iam)

3.5.2 Complementary Technologies

3.5.2.1 Security Information and Event Management (Siem)

3.5.2.2 Vulnerability Management

3.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (Ml)

3.5.3.2 Blockchain

3.5.3.3 Internet of Things (Iot)

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Investment and Funding Scenario, 2021-2024

3.11 Nist Framework

3.11.1 Introduction to Nist Framework

3.11.2 Identity

3.11.3 Protect

3.11.4 Defend

3.11.5 Detect

3.11.6 Respond & Recover

3.12 Operational Technology Security Market: Technology Roadmap

3.13 Impact of Ai/Generative Ai on Operational Technology Security Market

3.13.1 Use Cases of Generative Ai in Operational Technology Security

3.13.2 Impact of Generative Ai on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

3.13.2.1 Enhanced Threat Detection and Response Across It/Ot Boundaries

3.13.2.2 Securing the Expanding Attack Surface of IIoT and Smart Infrastructure

3.13.2.3 Strengthening Supply Chain Security in Ot

3.13.2.4 Addressing the It/Ot Skills Gap Through Ai Augmentation

3.13.2.5 Impact on Adjacent Cybersecurity Markets

3.13.2.6 Evolving Threat Landscape



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2024

4.2 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Brand Comparison

4.4.1 Cisco

4.4.2 Tenable

4.4.3 Microsoft

4.4.4 Forcepoint

4.4.5 Palo Alto Networks

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.5.1 Company Valuation, 2024

4.5.2 Financial Metrics Using Ev/Ebidta

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Region Footprint

4.6.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.6.5.4 Vertical Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups

4.8 Competitive Scenario

4.8.1 Product Launches/Enhancements

4.8.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Cisco

Tenable

Microsoft

Forcepoint

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Forescout

Seckiot

Check Point

Broadcom

Trellix

Okta

Qualys

Zscaler

Beyondtrust

Cyberark

Rapid7

Sophos

Tripwire

Radiflow

Kaspersky

Sentinelone

Thales

Armis

Darktrace

Nozomi Networks

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Abb

Tosibox

Rhebo

Shield-Iot

Claroty

Dragos

Cydome

Mission Secure

Ordr

Runzero

Siga Ot Solutions

Sectrio

Waterfall Security

Opswat

