Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.56 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.84 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

"As highlighted in our 2024 Investor Day, regular dividend payments are an important part of our disciplined capital allocation framework," said Larry Hilsheimer, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased to continue creating value for our shareholders by increasing our dividend and will remain diligent in executing on our holistic capital allocation strategy following the anticipated receipt of the proceeds from the Containerboard and Timberlands divestments.”

Dividends are payable on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in 40 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world’s most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life’s essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company’s Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Integrated Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Greif's plans to acquire Ipackchem and other statements about future expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results, trends or guidance and statements of outlook. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations and other information currently available to management. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forecasted, projected or anticipated, whether expressed or implied. Greif is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in its Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Greif undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

