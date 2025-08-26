Oatey Co. Promotes Liz Wells to Vice President, Information Technology

CLEVELAND, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that Liz Wells has been promoted to Vice President, Information Technology.

Wells joined Oatey nearly four years ago as Manager of IT Programs and most recently served as Director of IT Business Operations. Throughout her tenure, Wells’ leadership has been instrumental in shaping Oatey’s technology landscape, guiding the evolution of critical systems and processes, advancing strategies that support organizational priorities and fostering strong cross-functional partnerships.

In her new role, Wells will lead the advancement of Oatey’s digital capabilities and operational excellence by developing and executing an IT strategy aligned with business goals. She will position technology as a catalyst for growth and innovation, cultivating a high-performing, collaborative IT team that delivers reliable, secure and scalable solutions.

"This is a transformative time for technology at Oatey, as we continue to enhance the way we operate and deliver value,” said Wells. “I look forward to leading our talented IT team and working alongside colleagues across the organization to implement solutions that create efficiencies, strengthen our service to customers and empower our associates.”

“Liz is a strategic, future-focused leader with a proven ability to align technology initiatives with business priorities,” said Neal Restivo, Oatey’s Chief Executive Officer. “Her vision and expertise will be vital as we navigate a rapidly changing environment, enhance how we work and deliver lasting value for those we serve.”

