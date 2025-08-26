When AI Meets Humanity: Notta and ElevenLabs Launch "Voices for All"

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of the world's most important conversations happen in silence—not by choice, but by circumstance. Today, Notta and ElevenLabs are changing that.

The two AI pioneers announce "Voices for All," a global accessibility initiative launching this September to provide free transcription and voice synthesis technology to individuals with communication disabilities. Timed with International Week of the Deaf (September 26), the program offers selected participants one-year premium licenses and Notta Memo devices.

Beyond Tools: Restoring Connection

"What once took hours now takes minutes. Less transcription, more conversation," reflects the initiative's core belief—that technology should create more time for human connection, not less.

For Maria, whose brilliant design ideas get lost in fast-paced meetings, or James, who's rebuilding his voice after illness, these tools represent something profound: the ability to rejoin conversations that matter.

"Can't find the words? We'll help you speak them," says Ryan Zhang, CEO of Notta. "Our AI doesn't just convert speech to text—it gives people back their voice so they can participate fully in life's important moments."

The Power of Partnership

Notta's real-time transcription technology ensures no spoken word is lost, while ElevenLabs' breakthrough voice synthesis transforms text back into natural, expressive speech. Together, they create what the companies call "the loop of inclusion"—where every voice finds its way to every ear.

"True innovation isn't just building better technology," notes Mati Staniszewski, CEO of ElevenLabs. "It's ensuring that 'better' includes everyone from day one."

How It Works

The program operates through a simple three-step application process:

Apply online at notta.ai/voices-for-all-accessibility Demonstrate eligibility and communication needs If selected, receive free access and support



Applications run from August 26 through September 30, 2025, with selection based on eligibility and demonstrated need. The initiative is open globally to individuals with documented disabilities affecting communication.

A Model for Tomorrow

"Voices for All" represents more than corporate responsibility—it's a demonstration that when technology serves humanity's deepest needs, everyone benefits. The companies view this as both immediate relief for participants and proof of what becomes possible when innovation prioritizes inclusion.

The ultimate measure of success won't be devices distributed, but conversations enabled, ideas finally heard, and connections formed when barriers dissolve.

Because every voice deserves an audience, and every story deserves to be heard.

Program Details:

Duration: August 26 - September 30, 2025

August 26 - September 30, 2025 Application: Free, online-only

Free, online-only Global eligibility: Individuals with communication disabilities

Individuals with communication disabilities Benefits: One-year premium licenses, select device distribution

About the Partnership: Notta transforms conversations into accurate text instantly. ElevenLabs creates natural AI voices that bring written words to life. Together, they're building a world where communication barriers don't limit human potential.