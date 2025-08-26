phade® Partners with Arthritis Foundation for an Environmentally-Friendly California Coast Classic

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinCup, the leading manufacturer of sustainable disposable foodservice products and the company behind the revolutionary phade® brand of products, is proud to announce its support for Arthritis Foundation's California Coast Classic Bike Tour. The annual event, which is in its 25th year, raises critical funds to support the nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children in the U.S. with arthritis.

To help keep riders sustained throughout the journey and the environment top-of-mind for participants, WinCup will provide its high-quality Home and Industrial Compostable certified phade® paper cups, cutlery and straws as riders fuel up and hydrate along the route. WinCup and phade® are committed to supporting organizations like Arthritis Foundation that make a meaningful impact on people's lives and communities.

“As we celebrate the 25th year of this incredible event, we’re excited to partner with phade® and use their sustainable products along the course,” said Shannon Marang Cox, National Senior Director for Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience. “The coastline route means so much to us, and we’re proud to do our part in limiting the event’s environmental impact and maintaining its scenic beauty.”

The California Coast Classic is an eight-day, 525-mile cycling journey down the iconic Pacific coastline, from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The event, taking place from September 6 to September 13, is affectionately known as "The Ride of a Lifetime" and brings together a dedicated community of cyclists, volunteers, and supporters.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the California Coast Classic and the work of Arthritis Foundation," said Michael Adams, Vice President, Innovation, Sustainability and Marketing at WinCup. "This event embodies the same spirit of innovation and perseverance that drives us at WinCup. Just as the cyclists push through challenges on their journey, Arthritis Foundation works tirelessly to provide support for those living with arthritis and to one day find a cure. We are honored to contribute to this vital cause by helping the event achieve its zero-waste goals with sustainable phade products."

The secret to all phade® products is polyhydroxyalkanoate, or PHA, a new biopolymer derived from the fermentation of canola oil that maintains the feel and user experience of traditional plastic but will safely biodegrade and return to nature in a matter of months. phade® has become popular among consumers as well as major restaurant and hospitality brands, professional sports venues, airports and retail outlets nationwide. phade® also gained national attention recently after it was revealed that marine scientists are using phade® straws in coral reef restoration efforts in Florida thanks to the straw’s marine biodegradability.

WinCup’s involvement in the California Coast Classic underscores its broader commitment to environmental and social responsibility. The company believes in creating products that are not only high-performing but also aligns with a mission to build a more sustainable future.

For more information on the California Coast Classic and to support the riders, please visit californiacoastclassic.org . More information about all phade® products can be found at phadeproducts.com.

About WinCup, Inc and phade®

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, WinCup is a leading manufacturer of traditional and sustainable disposable cups, bowls, containers, lids, and straws, including the phade® straw, the world’s first home compostable and marine biodegradable drinking straw. The company's eight manufacturing locations are committed to high-quality products and superior customer service. WinCup is owned by Los Angeles-based global private investment firm Atar Capital, which invests in companies committed to sustainability and environmental protection. To learn more, please visit www.wincup.com and www.phadeproducts.com .

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As Champions of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation has a mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation not only champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, but it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care, and join the fight to conquer arthritis — uniting hearts, minds, and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

