QB Garrett Nussmeier Joins LEGION as Star Power Builds Behind Next-Generation Football Protective Equipment Brand

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEGION Protective , the next-generation football protective equipment brand built for elite-level performance, has officially partnered with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as part of its expanding roster of athlete ambassadors. One of the top quarterbacks in the country and a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, Nussmeier brings leadership and game-tested excellence to the lineup of standout players repping LEGION both on and off the field.

Nussmeier, a 2025 Heisman Trophy front-runner who threw for over 4,000 yards last season, embodies everything the LEGION brand stands for: toughness, precision and an unapologetic commitment to the game. An MVP in two bowl games, he has become one of college football’s most respected playmakers and a driving force behind LSU’s national title bid.

“We’re building the new standard in protection,” says J.C. Wingo , chief advisory officer of LEGION. A veteran in the football equipment industry, Wingo previously served as CEO of Riddell and executive director of product development at Schutt Sports, where he helped shape some of the most widely used gear in the game. “It only makes sense to partner with athletes who set the standard in how they play. Garrett represents the best of the next generation.”

Joining Nussmeier on Team LEGION are LSU teammates Whit Weeks and Jacob Bradford . Weeks, a high-impact LSU linebacker known for his sideline-to-sideline speed and relentless energy, led LSU’s defense in 2024 and earned First-Team All-SEC honors while becoming a fan favorite and team leader. Jacob, a four-star recruit and breakout safety, is expected to play a key role this season, bringing versatility and a high football IQ to one of the SEC’s most competitive defenses.

Among the next generation of stars on Team LEGION are Elijah Haven and Blaine Bradford . Haven, the No. 1 overall player and No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2027, was named MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year after a dominant season at The Dunham School and continues to redefine what the future of football looks like. He’s joined by Blaine from Catholic High in Baton Rouge, the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class committed to Ohio State, whose physicality, instincts and game-changing presence in the secondary make him one of the most feared defenders in high school football.

With a shared commitment to excellence, each of these athletes represents the ethos of LEGION: fearless on the field, relentless in preparation and trusted by teammates when it counts. Whether it’s commanding the offense, anchoring a defense or shaping the future of the game, Nussmeier, Weeks, Haven and the Bradfords embody the toughness and ambition LEGION gear is built to support. Together, they don’t just wear LEGION, they prove what it means to play protected at the highest level.

With player expectations for safety equipment at an all-time high, LEGION is flipping the script, outpacing expectations and winning trust from football’s elite players. LEGION launched this summer in DICK’S Sporting Goods nationwide and is quickly gaining traction among athletes and coaches seeking something different to elevate their game. Powered by patent-pending technologies and a design philosophy grounded in innovation and athlete input, the brand is reshaping what shoulder protection looks and feels like, especially for the next generation of players. As the only company in the category pushing both performance and style forward, LEGION is setting a new standard and disrupting the football space.

To learn more about LEGION’s mission and ambassadors, visit www.legionprotective.com or follow on Instagram , TikTok or Facebook .

About LEGION:

LEGION is a sports protective equipment brand built for the athlete who demands more from their gear, their game and themselves. Founded to challenge an industry that’s failed to evolve, LEGION designs next-generation protective equipment that fuses pro-level protection with unapologetic style. With a leadership team rooted in decades of experience across the NFL, Marucci Sports, Riddell and many collegiate athletic programs, LEGION partners directly with athletes to create equipment that meets the demands of real competition. Every product is developed with performance, innovation and longevity in mind— because greatness shouldn’t come at the cost of your body.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Wilbee, SASSO

rebecca@sassoagency.com

541.404.1672 (cell)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4841d4d8-f85d-4d9d-9abc-b42cc8967751