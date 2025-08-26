FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES

26 AUGUST 2025

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 22 August 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation 324,599 FWT shares of 1p at a gross price of 86.83p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 44,743,487 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares.

Foresight Technology VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 44,743,487. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight Technology VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group

Telephone: 020 3667 8100