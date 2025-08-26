Wildcat Management’s Tanya Ragan Named to 2025 GlobeSt. Women of Influence

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanya Ragan, president of Wildcat Management, has been recognized as a 2025 GlobeSt. Women of Influence in the Investment Owner Professional category, marking her third time earning this national honor (2021, 2023, 2025). Ragan was celebrated at the GlobeSt. Women of Influence Conference & Awards in Denver, Colorado, and featured in the digital issue of GlobeSt.

A recognized leader in urban redevelopment and real estate investment, Ragan is known for transforming neighborhoods through high-impact projects and mentoring the next generation of women in CRE. “Leadership is about challenging convention, inspiring others, and creating lasting change,” said Ragan.

Through Wildcat Management, Ragan drives strategic redevelopment, portfolio investments, and community-focused development that deliver long-term economic and cultural value. Her repeated recognition underscores her influence as one of the most impactful women leaders in commercial real estate today.

