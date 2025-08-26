AI in Communications Conference to Address Ethics, Personalization & Business Transformation - Boston, October 28-30, 2025

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevating Corporate Communications with AI: Leveraging AI for Strategic Communication: Optimizing Workflows, Enhancing Engagement, and Driving Business Transformation (Boston , United States - October 28-30, 2025)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join the AI for Corporate Communications conference to transform your communication strategies with cutting-edge AI applications. This event is your gateway to mastering AI tools for enhancing efficiency, personalization, and impact across your organization's messaging.

Delve into AI-powered techniques for crisis management, data-driven decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and executive communication to drive impactful change. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from seasoned industry experts and engage in dynamic idea exchanges with peers, all aimed at empowering you to revolutionize your communication approach.

Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including how to:

Integrate AI into Corporate Communications to enhance efficiency, personalization, and impact across internal and external messaging

Leverage AI-powered tools to drive employee engagement and streamline communication across remote and global teams

Craft compelling messages with AI-driven insights to captivate audiences and improve message retention

Analyze communication effectiveness using AI-powered data analytics to refine strategies and optimize outcomes

Address global communication challenges by using AI for real-time translation, sentiment analysis, and cultural adaptation

Enhance transparency and trust by using AI to foster open dialogue and ensure consistent, authentic messaging

Benchmark AI-driven strategies against industry best practices to stay ahead in corporate communication innovation

Streamline workflows and boost efficiency by integrating AI into content creation, distribution, and feedback management

Navigate AI ethics and compliance by understanding data privacy, bias prevention, and regulatory requirements

Empower teams with AI training to foster adoption, boost confidence, and maximize the potential of AI-powered communication tools

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Access to AI-powered communication practitioners from leading organizations, offering real-world case studies and proven strategies through interactive workshops

Networking opportunities with fellow attendees to continue the AI conversation and share insights post-conference

Interactive sessions to collaborate with your strategic communications peers on implementing AI in corporate communications

Certificate of attendance for CEUs, showcasing your expertise in AI-driven corporate communications

Guaranteed in-depth, how-to instruction on elevating AI-powered corporate communications that you can apply immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions about AI in corporate communications answered in real-time by experts

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Employee communications

Internal communications

Media relations

Corporate communications

Global communications

Public relations

Public affairs

Human resources

Stakeholder engagement

Social media

Change management

Corporate intranets

Digital communications

Corporate affairs

Crisis Communications

Conference Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: - 10/28/2025

From AI User to AI Leader: Moving Beyond Efficiency to Prove Strategic Value Molly Pedemonte, Managing Director - CRA Admired Leadership

Creating Your Strategic AI Stack Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS

Mastering AI-Powered Content Creation & Optimization Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross

Building Ethical & Human-Centered AI Communication Practices Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI

Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors

Day 1: General Sessions - 10/29/2025

Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross

Launching Your First AI Tool in Comms

Using AI to Support Frontline and Deskless Workers

AI for Content Creation and Channel Optimization

Bringing HR, IT, and Comms Together to Deploy AI

Decoding Emotion in AI: Building More Human-Like Communications Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI

Minding the Gap: How to Use GenAI to Find Communication Gaps so You Don't Miss Opportunities Eric T. Mazzacone, Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BBN Technologies

DIY with AI: Scaling Internal Video Production to Empower Employees

Panel - From Crisis to Clarity: How AI Is Reshaping Strategic Communications Moderator: Tiffany Guarnaccia, Founder - Kite Hill

Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways

Day 2: General Sessions - 10/30/2025

Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross

AI in Crisis and Change Communication

Protecting Culture While Introducing AI

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

AI in Action: Solving Real Communication Challenges Together Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross

Panel - Human First: Preserving Connection and Trust in AI-Enhanced Communication Heather Pocorobba, Internal Communications & Strategy - Cvent Shakshi Kshatriya, Associate Director, Regulatory US Advertising and Promotion, Digital and Corporate Communications - Abbvie Kevin Bender, Director, Digital & Design, Global Corporate Communications - Colgate-Palmolive Moderator: Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Conference Speakers

