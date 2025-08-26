AI in Communications Conference to Address Ethics, Personalization & Business Transformation - Boston, October 28-30, 2025

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevating Corporate Communications with AI: Leveraging AI for Strategic Communication: Optimizing Workflows, Enhancing Engagement, and Driving Business Transformation (Boston , United States - October 28-30, 2025)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Join the AI for Corporate Communications conference to transform your communication strategies with cutting-edge AI applications. This event is your gateway to mastering AI tools for enhancing efficiency, personalization, and impact across your organization's messaging.
Delve into AI-powered techniques for crisis management, data-driven decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and executive communication to drive impactful change. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from seasoned industry experts and engage in dynamic idea exchanges with peers, all aimed at empowering you to revolutionize your communication approach.
Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including how to:
- Integrate AI into Corporate Communications to enhance efficiency, personalization, and impact across internal and external messaging
- Leverage AI-powered tools to drive employee engagement and streamline communication across remote and global teams
- Craft compelling messages with AI-driven insights to captivate audiences and improve message retention
- Analyze communication effectiveness using AI-powered data analytics to refine strategies and optimize outcomes
- Address global communication challenges by using AI for real-time translation, sentiment analysis, and cultural adaptation
- Enhance transparency and trust by using AI to foster open dialogue and ensure consistent, authentic messaging
- Benchmark AI-driven strategies against industry best practices to stay ahead in corporate communication innovation
- Streamline workflows and boost efficiency by integrating AI into content creation, distribution, and feedback management
- Navigate AI ethics and compliance by understanding data privacy, bias prevention, and regulatory requirements
- Empower teams with AI training to foster adoption, boost confidence, and maximize the potential of AI-powered communication tools
Benefits Of Attending This Conference
- Access to AI-powered communication practitioners from leading organizations, offering real-world case studies and proven strategies through interactive workshops
- Networking opportunities with fellow attendees to continue the AI conversation and share insights post-conference
- Interactive sessions to collaborate with your strategic communications peers on implementing AI in corporate communications
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs, showcasing your expertise in AI-driven corporate communications
- Guaranteed in-depth, how-to instruction on elevating AI-powered corporate communications that you can apply immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions about AI in corporate communications answered in real-time by experts
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:
- Employee communications
- Internal communications
- Media relations
- Corporate communications
- Global communications
- Public relations
- Public affairs
- Human resources
- Stakeholder engagement
- Social media
- Change management
- Corporate intranets
- Digital communications
- Corporate affairs
- Crisis Communications
Conference Agenda:
Pre-Conference Workshops: - 10/28/2025
- From AI User to AI Leader: Moving Beyond Efficiency to Prove Strategic Value
- Molly Pedemonte, Managing Director - CRA Admired Leadership
- Creating Your Strategic AI Stack
- Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
- Mastering AI-Powered Content Creation & Optimization
- Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross
- Building Ethical & Human-Centered AI Communication Practices
- Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI
- Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors
Day 1: General Sessions - 10/29/2025
- Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
- Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross
- Launching Your First AI Tool in Comms
- Using AI to Support Frontline and Deskless Workers
- AI for Content Creation and Channel Optimization
- Bringing HR, IT, and Comms Together to Deploy AI
- Decoding Emotion in AI: Building More Human-Like Communications
- Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI
- Minding the Gap: How to Use GenAI to Find Communication Gaps so You Don't Miss Opportunities
- Eric T. Mazzacone, Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BBN Technologies
- DIY with AI: Scaling Internal Video Production to Empower Employees
- Panel - From Crisis to Clarity: How AI Is Reshaping Strategic Communications
- Moderator: Tiffany Guarnaccia, Founder - Kite Hill
- Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways
Day 2: General Sessions - 10/30/2025
- Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address
- Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross
- AI in Crisis and Change Communication
- Protecting Culture While Introducing AI
- Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
- AI in Action: Solving Real Communication Challenges Together
- Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross
- Panel - Human First: Preserving Connection and Trust in AI-Enhanced Communication
- Heather Pocorobba, Internal Communications & Strategy - Cvent
- Shakshi Kshatriya, Associate Director, Regulatory US Advertising and Promotion, Digital and Corporate Communications - Abbvie
- Kevin Bender, Director, Digital & Design, Global Corporate Communications - Colgate-Palmolive
- Moderator: Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross
- Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up
Conference Speakers
- Shakshi Kshatriya, Associate Director, Regulatory US Advertising and Promotion, Digital and Corporate Communications - Abbvie
- Heather Pocorobba, Internal Communications & Strategy - Cvent
- Eric T. Mazzacone, Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BBN Technologies
- Kevin Bender, Director, Digital & Design, Global Corporate Communications - Colgate-Palmolive
- Molly Pedemonte, Managing Director - CRA Admired Leadership
- Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO & Founder - Kite Hill
- Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI
- Vernon Ross, Author & Consultant - Vernon Ross
- Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
