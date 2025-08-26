Tealium Strengthens Growth Strategy in Latin America

Mexico City, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today unveiled a strategic plan to accelerate growth in the Latin America (LATAM) market, increasing the adoption of real-time data solutions to help businesses compete with greater agility in an increasingly digital marketplace. As part of this initiative, Tealium has appointed Juan Camilo Suárez as Head of LATAM.

With over 20 years of experience at companies such as Adobe, SAP, and SAS, Suárez has led initiatives to accelerate technology adoption across the region, with a focus on digital experience platforms, martech, and analytics.

“At Tealium, we see Latin America as one of the regions with the greatest potential to transform data into competitive advantage. Our plan is clear: accelerate the adoption of real-time solutions that drive growth and deliver measurable results for our customers,” said Juan Camilo Suárez, Head of LATAM at Tealium.

The customer data platform (CDP) market in LATAM is rapidly growing, and Tealium is on a mission to empower more enterprises to reimagine the full potential of their customer data strategies.

“Juan Camilo’s addition to our team is key to Tealium’s vision in the region. His experience and deep market understanding will be instrumental in accelerating our impact across industries and markets in Latin America,” said Brent Reed, Senior Vice President of the Americas at Tealium.

Tealium’s flexible architecture collects, cleans, unifies, and activates customer data, while offering seamless integrations with more than 1,300 leading technology and agency partners. This allows companies to evolve their technology ecosystems at their own pace, maintaining full control and compliance.

With a strong commitment to AI innovation, Tealium was the first in the industry to offer a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration and recently released AIStream™ . This new solution empowers organizations to label, transform, and enrich data as it flows through the streaming pipeline, ensuring AI models are built on consented, clean, and enriched data. AIStream™ then feeds these AI-powered insights back into the real-time customer experience layer, enabling more informed and personalized interactions.

Through this deep investment in the Latin American market, Tealium aims to strengthen its partner ecosystem and lead high-impact projects that enable companies to turn data into their most valuable asset.

For more information, visit Tealium.com.