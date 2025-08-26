U.S. Advanced Landscaping Services Market 2025-2030 - Smart Irrigation, Eco-Friendly Practices, and Multifunctional Outdoor Spaces Present Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Advanced Landscaping Services Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Advanced Landscaping Services Market, valued at USD 10.21 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow to USD 13.54 billion by 2030, driven by a 4.82% CAGR. This growth is propelled by the adoption of advanced technologies like smart irrigation, automated lawn care, and eco-friendly materials, in response to urban expansion and residential development.
Major investments in innovative landscaping and green infrastructure projects are fueling the demand for advanced solutions. As the sector evolves, the U.S. is witnessing transformative changes, particularly the integration of smart technologies and emphasis on sustainability. These shifts are not only meeting efficiency goals but also aligning with the increasing demand for outdoor living spaces designed with architectural features that enhance overall aesthetics.
Impact of Tariffs
The global trade environment, impacted by the U.S.'s imposition of tariffs, presents challenges for the landscaping sector, especially due to its reliance on imports. In April 2025, new tariffs targeting about 90 countries were introduced. The landscape industry, heavily dependent on imported materials from China, encounters increased costs that may affect supply chains and service pricing. Despite this, the service-focused nature of the sector limits the overall tariff impact.
U.S. Advanced Landscaping Services Market Trends
Technological advancements, such as sensor-based water management and automated maintenance tools, are revolutionizing landscaping. The industry is also experiencing a surge in eco-friendly practices, with sustainable landscaping gaining traction due to cost savings and environmental benefits. Native plants and biodiversity-friendly designs are becoming popular in reducing maintenance and supporting local ecosystems.
Market Drivers
Water conservation has become crucial due to scarcity and environmental directives, encouraging the landscaping sector to adapt with water-saving technologies. Urbanization also elevates the need for smart technologies, including irrigation systems and sustainable materials, to manage expanding urban green spaces. Moreover, businesses are investing in technology-driven, sustainable solutions to improve brand identity and customer experience in their outdoor spaces.
Industry Restraints
Labor shortages pose challenges as the industry struggles to find qualified professionals, affecting supply chains and processes. The financial burden of equipment investments, coupled with industry seasonality, makes maintaining cash flow difficult. High costs related to advanced equipment acquisition are notably challenging for smaller businesses.
Segmentation Insights
The landscape design & construction segment leads with a 32% market share, fueled by demand for aesthetically pleasing spaces. Irrigation and water management hold significant market shares, with increased adoption of smart systems. The landscape maintenance segment grows with technology-enhanced maintenance tools.
Commercial properties dominate the end-user segment, driven by extensive maintenance needs and sustainable practices adoption. Residential demand rises as homeowners invest in enhancing property value with sustainable practices and smart irrigation systems, propelling market growth.
Regional Analysis
The Southern U.S. and Western regions, notably California, lead in market growth due to climate-driven demands and smart technology adoption. As urbanization continues, Northeast and Midwest regions are increasingly adopting advanced solutions to improve outdoor spaces.
U.S. Advanced Landscaping Services Market Vendor Landscape
The fragmented market features small to large players focusing on unique services and technological integration to maintain competitive advantages. Companies emphasize eco-friendly practices and innovative solutions to cater to evolving client preferences, adapting to market dynamics by leveraging advanced technologies such as drones and smart irrigation.
Key Company Profiles
- BrightView Holdings
- Gothic Landscape
- The Davey Tree Expert Company
- Yellowstone Landscape
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|94
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
