ASTP Awards Next Option Year for TEFCA RCE Contract to The Sequoia Project

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project, a leading non-profit focused on advancing healthcare interoperability, today announced it will continue its role as the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) to support the implementation of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™). The non-profit was awarded the next option year under its existing contract to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy (ASTP) and Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

“The Sequoia Project’s RCE team is excited to continue supporting TEFCA’s rapid expansion and evolution,” said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project and RCE Lead. “This past year was marked by tremendous growth, and today, TEFCA has 10 Qualified Health Information Networks® (QHINs™) that represent more than 9,400 organizations nationwide. We look forward to seeing what the coming year brings as we work with the government and industry to expand TEFCA participation with new audiences and new exchange purposes.”

To date, more than 39 million documents have been shared through TEFCA exchange since the go-live in December 2023. More than 9,400 organizations that are live on TEFCA include QHINs as well as their participants and subparticipants, connecting more than 44,000 sites nationwide. An interactive map to search for participants is available on the RCE website.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Interoperability Matters cooperative brings together experts from across the private sector and government in workgroups to identify, prioritize, and solve the most pressing challenges to health information exchange. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) for the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™). For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org .