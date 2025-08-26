Commercial Flooring Market Report 2025-2030: Strong Growth in Replacements Driven by Renovations and Rising Demand for Durable Materials

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Flooring Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial flooring market, valued at USD 158.02 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 195.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.60%. The sector's vitality is underscored by significant developments and trends.

Key Takeaways:

The non-resilient flooring segment holds the largest market share, over 55%.

The replacement segment is the fastest-growing application with a CAGR of 3.84%.

Offline channels dominate the market's distribution.

Offices represent the largest market share among end-users in 2024.

The APAC region leads with over 43% market share globally.

Commercial Flooring Market Trends:

There's a notable shift towards sustainable, eco-friendly flooring solutions prompted by consumer awareness and green building mandates.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) are in high demand for their robust durability and aesthetic variety.

Customization and bold design trends are emerging in commercial spaces.

Smart flooring with integrated sensors and digital features is transforming commercial infrastructure.

Commercial Flooring Market Drivers:

Renovation and remodeling activities are increasing demand for modern flooring solutions.

Commercial infrastructure growth, particularly in emerging economies, boosts durable flooring demand.

Government incentives are enhancing demand across various sectors globally.

Urbanization and mixed-use development projects promote smart flooring systems.

Industry Restraints:

A shortage of skilled labor impacts installation timelines and quality.

Fluctuating raw material costs affect production and profitability.

Segment Insights:

By Product Type: The market is segmented into resilient and non-resilient flooring, with non-resilient types leading the market.

The market is segmented into resilient and non-resilient flooring, with non-resilient types leading the market. By Application: The replacement segment shows significant growth due to ongoing renovations.

The replacement segment shows significant growth due to ongoing renovations. By Distribution Channel: Offline distribution is predominant, focusing on brick-and-mortar establishments.

Offline distribution is predominant, focusing on brick-and-mortar establishments. By End-User: Offices are key contributors to market demand.

Offices are key contributors to market demand. Geographical Analysis: The APAC region dominates, driven by industrial expansion, particularly in China, India, and Japan. North America follows, with a mature market focusing on green-certified products. Europe shows high adoption of sustainable solutions amid strict regulations.

Vendor Landscape

Key players like Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, and Shaw Industries Group drive the competitive landscape with a focus on sustainability and design innovation. Market concentration is high in developed regions, with promising growth in emerging economies due to infrastructure demand and international brand entry.

Key Vendors:

Mohawk Industries

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)

Tarkett

Shaw Industries Group

Interface

Forbo Flooring Systems

Other Prominent Vendors:

Milliken, Gerflor, Victoria, AHF, and more.

Commercial Flooring Market News:

In 2024, Mohawk Industries launched a procurement center in Lucerne, enhancing its global capabilities with a diverse portfolio catering to both residential and commercial sectors.

Tarkett introduced the Quiet Edit carpet tile collection, crafted from repurposed materials for open commercial spaces, blending subtle aesthetics with sustainability.

Segmentation & Forecasts:

Resilient & Non-Resilient Flooring

New Construction & Replacement

Offline & Online Channels

End-Users: Offices, Hospitality, Retail, and others

Questions Answered:

What is the global commercial flooring market size? What is its growth rate? Which application offers the most opportunities? What are the latest market trends? Which product type dominates the market?

