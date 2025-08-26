Commercial Flooring Market Report 2025-2030: Strong Growth in Replacements Driven by Renovations and Rising Demand for Durable Materials

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Flooring Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial flooring market, valued at USD 158.02 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 195.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.60%. The sector's vitality is underscored by significant developments and trends.
Key Takeaways:
- The non-resilient flooring segment holds the largest market share, over 55%.
- The replacement segment is the fastest-growing application with a CAGR of 3.84%.
- Offline channels dominate the market's distribution.
- Offices represent the largest market share among end-users in 2024.
- The APAC region leads with over 43% market share globally.
Commercial Flooring Market Trends:
- There's a notable shift towards sustainable, eco-friendly flooring solutions prompted by consumer awareness and green building mandates.
- Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) are in high demand for their robust durability and aesthetic variety.
- Customization and bold design trends are emerging in commercial spaces.
- Smart flooring with integrated sensors and digital features is transforming commercial infrastructure.
Commercial Flooring Market Drivers:
- Renovation and remodeling activities are increasing demand for modern flooring solutions.
- Commercial infrastructure growth, particularly in emerging economies, boosts durable flooring demand.
- Government incentives are enhancing demand across various sectors globally.
- Urbanization and mixed-use development projects promote smart flooring systems.
Industry Restraints:
- A shortage of skilled labor impacts installation timelines and quality.
- Fluctuating raw material costs affect production and profitability.
Segment Insights:
- By Product Type: The market is segmented into resilient and non-resilient flooring, with non-resilient types leading the market.
- By Application: The replacement segment shows significant growth due to ongoing renovations.
- By Distribution Channel: Offline distribution is predominant, focusing on brick-and-mortar establishments.
- By End-User: Offices are key contributors to market demand.
- Geographical Analysis: The APAC region dominates, driven by industrial expansion, particularly in China, India, and Japan. North America follows, with a mature market focusing on green-certified products. Europe shows high adoption of sustainable solutions amid strict regulations.
Vendor Landscape
Key players like Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, and Shaw Industries Group drive the competitive landscape with a focus on sustainability and design innovation. Market concentration is high in developed regions, with promising growth in emerging economies due to infrastructure demand and international brand entry.
Key Vendors:
- Mohawk Industries
- Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)
- Tarkett
- Shaw Industries Group
- Interface
- Forbo Flooring Systems
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Milliken, Gerflor, Victoria, AHF, and more.
Commercial Flooring Market News:
- In 2024, Mohawk Industries launched a procurement center in Lucerne, enhancing its global capabilities with a diverse portfolio catering to both residential and commercial sectors.
- Tarkett introduced the Quiet Edit carpet tile collection, crafted from repurposed materials for open commercial spaces, blending subtle aesthetics with sustainability.
Segmentation & Forecasts:
- Resilient & Non-Resilient Flooring
- New Construction & Replacement
- Offline & Online Channels
- End-Users: Offices, Hospitality, Retail, and others
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|133
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$158.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$195.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
