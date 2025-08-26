Lowey Dannenberg Notifies SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired SelectQuote securities between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 11, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, SelectQuote’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in SelectQuote’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before October 10, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.