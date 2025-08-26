Automobile Testing Services Market to Reach US$ 35.80 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automobile testing services market was valued at US$ 18.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 35.80 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Investment in physical testing infrastructure provides a powerful leading indicator of future demand. Corporations are pouring hundreds of millions into developing next-generation facilities. UTAC's Centennial Building in Michigan has been upgraded into an 85,000 sq ft state-of-the-art electrification testing facility. A powerful 5 megawatt (MW) electrical supply now powers the upgraded UTAC facility to handle high-demand EV testing. In Ohio, the Transportation Research Center initiated a new 66,000-square-foot Impact Laboratory project in late 2024 for advanced safety technology testing in the automobile testing services market. Toyota is also significantly expanding its Arizona Proving Grounds. Projects there include a new 1.7-mile North Straight for coast-down testing, set for completion in Fall 2025.

Download Sample PDF Copy: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automobile-testing-services-market

A 17-acre Vehicle Dynamics Area (VDA) resurfacing project is also underway at Toyota's Arizona facility, scheduled for completion in 2026. Further investment is seen from Schaeffler, which is building a new 130,000-square-foot automotive manufacturing plant in Dover, Ohio, slated for completion in Q3 2025 and focused on electric drivetrain systems. The academic sector is also investing heavily, with the University of Michigan constructing a new 25,000-square-foot EV battery laboratory, a $60 million project approved in early 2025.

Key Findings in Automobile Testing Services Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 35.80 billion CAGR 7.76% Largest Region (2024) Europe (38.17%) By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle (63.80%) By Business Model Fee-for-Service Testing (40.54%) By End Users OEMs (Vehicle Manufacturers) (40.38%) By Propulsion Type Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles (62.22%) Top Drivers Stringent government regulations mandating advanced safety and lower emissions.

Rapid integration of complex electronics, software, and autonomous features.

Increasing number of vehicle recalls demanding extensive validation services Top Trends Growing demand for virtual and simulation-based testing methodologies.

Focus on specialized testing for electric vehicle batteries and cybersecurity.

Adoption of AI and data analytics for predictive maintenance testing. Top Challenges High cost of establishing and maintaining advanced testing infrastructure.

Shortage of skilled engineers for new domains like software validation.

Keeping pace with rapidly evolving and diverse global regulations.

Autonomous Vehicle Validation Drives Billions of Miles Creating an Unprecedented Demand

Autonomous vehicle (AV) development is a primary catalyst for growth in the automobile testing services market. Validating the safety of these systems requires an astronomical number of test miles. In California, AVs traveled a record 9.06 million miles in autonomous mode during the 2023 reporting period. A number representing a 3.3 million mile increase from the previous year. Of those miles, an impressive 3,267,792 were completed in fully driverless mode. In 2024, AV companies utilized 615 vehicles for drivered testing in California. These tests generated over 28,800 disengagements, or human interventions, in 2024. A threefold increase from the previous year, indicating rigorous testing of new and unproven systems. Simulation is equally critical. Waymo's simulation fleet drives approximately 20 million virtual miles every day. Such a daily simulation effort is equivalent to accumulating over 100 years of real-world driving experience in just 24 hours. To date, Waymo has logged over 15 billion miles in simulation, a vital tool for testing rare "edge case" scenarios that are impractical to replicate on public roads.

The Global Electrification Wave Ignites a Specialized and Rapidly Growing Battery Segment

The worldwide pivot to electric vehicles (EVs) has carved out a massive and highly specialized new segment for automobile testing services market. Battery performance, safety, and durability are paramount. The University of Michigan's new "Battery Lab 2.0," opened in 2025, adds 4,000 square feet of space. It also houses a 3 megawatt-hour lithium-ion battery production line for testing purposes. In 2025, Toyota is opening a new, nearly $50 million laboratory in Michigan dedicated to evaluating the performance, quality, and durability of EV batteries. The University of Washington is also opening a new 1,600-square-foot battery testing lab in the summer of 2025 to enable scaled prototyping of pouch cells. Breakthroughs in battery technology require extensive validation.

As of 2024, QuantumScape's solid-state battery cell prototype has successfully completed over 1,000 charging cycles in the automobile testing services market. A figure that significantly exceeds the industry-standard target of 700 cycles for such a development phase. New 2025 European regulations mandate minimum battery durability for electric cars, requiring 80% of initial capacity to be retained after 5 years or 100,000 km. The durability requirement extends further, demanding 72% of battery capacity up to 8 years or 160,000 km. At its Oued Zem, Morocco facility, UTAC installed a new "Sun Bench" in 2025, comprised of 700 infrared lamps to simulate extreme solar heat for durability testing.

Leading Providers Aggressively Expand Global Footprints to Capture Surging Market Share Opportunities

The competitive landscape of the automobile testing services market is dynamic, with major players expanding their capabilities to meet diverse client needs. Testing specialist UTAC employs a global workforce of 1,300 people as of 2025. In 2025, UTAC installed four new Electric Drive Unit (EDU) test benches at its Leyland, UK facility to meet growing electrification demand. At its Michigan facility, UTAC's three new high-speed test cells can now test e-motors up to 25,000 RPM. A figure representing a 25% increase in performance over the facility's previous capabilities. The new e-motor test cells can handle up to 800 Nm of torque. In a move to enhance its capabilities, UTAC installed a new tire buffing machine in its Paris facility in June 2025 to streamline NVH testing preparations. Meanwhile, testing firm Intertek expanded its Plymouth, Michigan lab to 200,000 square feet, doubling its previous size to accommodate the surging demand for EV and component testing.

Soaring Vehicle Complexity and Code Volume Create Urgent Cybersecurity Testing Imperatives

The modern vehicle is a network on wheels, creating unprecedented challenges for software and cybersecurity validation in the automobile testing services market. A premium vehicle now contains over 100 million lines of code. By 2025, it is projected that each car could require as much as 650 million lines of code, dwarfing the software complexity of a modern fighter jet. In 2024, a record-high 530 cybersecurity vulnerabilities were discovered in the automotive industry. Alarmingly, more than 77% of these automotive vulnerabilities in 2024 were found in onboard or in-vehicle systems. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates are now common, with 74 automotive brands pushing 290 OTA software updates during the first half of 2024. These OTA updates covered more than 350 different vehicle models.

In October 2024 alone, car manufacturers pushed nearly 1,000 feature upgrades via OTA updates. Consumers now anticipate receiving up to six significant feature and functionality OTA updates per year by 2025. The sheer number of electronic components is also a factor. A premium car in 2024 can have over 100 ECUs, compared to just 15-20 in a standard car. Zonal controllers now have 10x the processing power of the ECUs they replace, requiring intensive validation. Passenger vehicles are expected to account for approximately 64% of total revenue in the automotive ECU market in 2025. As of 2025, 32-bit ECUs remain the dominant architecture, holding the largest market share, but 64-bit ECUs are expanding rapidly. Even internal-combustion engine platforms represented over 61% of the automotive ECU market in 2024, showing rising complexity across all vehicle types.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Propel Demand for Sophisticated and Automated Validation Solutions

The proliferation of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a major growth engine for the automobile testing services market. Validating these systems requires sophisticated tools. As of June 2024, AB Dynamics' track testing software suite includes a database of over 1,000 predefined test cases for various global regulations. A single 2024 update to the suite added 237 new tests specifically for China NCAP protocols. The same update also incorporated 60 new tests for the EU's General Safety Regulation. An additional 120 tests for United Nations Economic Commission for Europe protocols were also included in the 2024 update. Simulation is essential for efficiency. On a standard notebook computer, AVL's Scenario Simulator can run 12 ADAS test scenarios in parallel. When scaled up on a workstation, simulation throughput for ADAS testing can reach an incredible 10,000 scenarios per hour in 2024. Datasets are also crucial, and the Waymo Open Motion Dataset provides thousands of real-world scenarios for training and testing simulation agents.

Stringent New Global Regulations for Safety and Emissions Mandate More Rigorous Protocols

Regulatory bodies worldwide are tightening safety and environmental standards, acting as a powerful, non-negotiable driver for testing in the automobile testing services market. The new Euro 7 emissions standards, applicable from July 1, 2025, will measure particulate numbers down to 10 nanometers (nm), a significant reduction from the 23 nm under Euro 6. For the first time, Euro 7 introduces a brake particle emission limit for pure electric vehicles, set at 3mg/km. The brake dust emission limit for most new internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles will be 7mg/km under Euro 7. Critically, Euro 7 requires vehicles to maintain emissions compliance for up to 200,000 kilometers or 10 years. Euro 7 also expands Real Driving Emissions (RDE) tests to cover a wider range of conditions, including temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius. Safety protocols are also evolving. The upcoming 2026 Euro NCAP safety protocols will be structured across four key stages: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection, and Post-Crash Safety. ANCAP's 2025 testing protocols will see the side impact test speed increased to 60km/h. The 2025 ANCAP update also introduces new test scenarios for motorcycle-detecting Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB). Furthermore, the ASEAN NCAP 2026-2030 roadmap will introduce a new test scenario for AEB Inter-Urban systems, focusing on a target vehicle suddenly braking.

The Rise of V2X Technology Creates a New Frontier for Communication Testing

The advent of connected cars and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication has opened an entirely new and complex area for automobile testing services market. Ensuring reliable and secure data exchange is critical for safety and functionality. The National Transportation Research Center (NTRC) operates a 65,000 sq. ft. facility dedicated to research that includes intelligent mobility and vehicle-to-grid integration. The US government is funding a project started in 2023 to analyze the cybersecurity implications of EV charging system standards required by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. Advanced V2X testing now requires validation of both cellular V2X (C-V2X) and Wi-Fi-based DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communications) protocols. Performance benchmarks are demanding. Critical latency testing for V2X safety applications aims to ensure communication speeds well below 100 milliseconds (ms). High-bandwidth V2X applications, such as sharing high-definition sensor data, require testing data rates that will exceed 1 Gbps in 2025.

Looking for Country-Level or Section-Wise Data? Customize This Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/automobile-testing-services-market

Hydrogen and Alternative Fuels Carve Out a Technically Demanding and Growing Niche

While electrification commands the spotlight, research and development in hydrogen and other alternative fuels are creating a small but technically demanding niche within the automobile testing services market. AVL RACETECH's 2.0-liter turbocharged hydrogen test engine achieves an impressive power output of 150 kW per liter, a performance level on par with high-performance gasoline racing engines. During extensive testbed trials, the hydrogen prototype engine reached a peak output of 410 horsepower. The engine achieved a powerful performance at a speed of 6,500 rpm. A water injection system is incorporated to cool the combustion chamber, enabling such high performance. HORIBA's 2024 annual automotive event highlighted new testing solutions for alternative fuels, including advanced emissions monitoring technology. To ensure durability and performance, AVL utilizes advanced 3D flow calculations and sophisticated simulation models. These tools ensure efficient airflow and prevent mechanical strain in its innovative hydrogen engine designs.

Global Automobile Testing Services Market Major Players:

DEKRA SE

TÜV SÜD

Bureau Veritas S.A

Intertek Group Plc

SGS S.A.

Rohde & Schwarz

Element Materials Technology

Applus+

TRC Inc

Nevada Automotive Test Center

Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc.

ATESTEO GmbH & Co. KG

Novelic

Robert Bosch GmbH

UL LLC

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

AVL List GmbH

Link Engineering Company

cetecom advanced

Horiba

Ono Sokki

A&D

Ricardo

IAV

FEV

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Compressor Calorimeter Compressor Endurance Test Stand Low Air Flow Test Bench Closing Force Meter Mobile Test Lane Sound Level Meter Speedometer Tester Others

Software Simulation Software Embedded Software Testing Functional Safety Software

Service Traditional Testing Emissions Testing Tailpipe Emissions Fuel Vapor Emissions Real Driving Emissions (RDE) Others (Cold Start Emission Testing, Fuel Permeation Testing, etc.) Safety Testing Crashworthiness (Frontal/Side/Rollover) Crash Avoidance (ABS, ESC) Occupant Protection (Airbags, Seatbelts) Others (Child Restraint Systems (CRS) Testing, Fire Resistance of Fuel Systems, etc.) Performance Testing Drivability Acceleration Top Speed Gear Shift Others Handling & Stability Braking Distance Others (NVH Testing (Noise, Vibration, Harshness), Thermal Management System Testing (cooling, HVAC )) Material Testing Tensile and Fatigue Testing Metallurgical Analysis Coating & Surface Testing Others (Abrasion Resistance (seats, fabrics, buttons), Aging/Weathering Testing (Xenon Arc, Ozone )) Advanced Testing Autonomous Driving System & ADAS Testing Sensor Calibration (LIDAR, Radar, Cameras) Scenario Simulation (Urban/Highway) V2X Communication Testing Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) Others (Edge-case Scenario Simulation, Sensor Fusion Testing, etc.) Cybersecurity Testing Penetration Testing Secure Boot Validation Network Intrusion Detection Others (Threat Modeling & Risk Assessment (TARA), Secure Communication Protocol Validation, etc.) Battery Testing (EVs) Charge/Discharge Cycle Testing Thermal Runaway Analysis Battery Abuse Testing (Drop, Crush) Charger Compatibility & Interoperability Testing High Voltage Safety Testing (insulation, leakage) Others (Electrical Load Box Testing, Relay, Fuse, and Switch Endurance Testing, etc.) Others



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Two-Wheelers Cars SUV & MUV Sedan Hatchback Convertibles Others

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Off-road Vehicles Agricultural Tractors Construction Equipment Others



By Vehicle Components

Vehicle

Powertrain Engine Transmission/Gearbox Fuel System EV Motor & Inverter Battery Pack & BMS Others

Chassis Suspension Steering System Tires & Wheels Others

Software

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles Gasoline Engine Diesel Engine Conventional Diesel HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) Other Alternative Diesel Fuels

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

By Business Model

Fee-for-Service Testing

Contract-Based Long-Term Testing

Joint OEM-Lab Collaborations

Government-Authorized Type Approval Testing

By Location

On-Site

Off-Site

By Testing Duration

Short-cycle (Regulatory compliance, 1-2 weeks)

Mid-cycle (Feature validation, 3-6 months)

Long-cycle (Durability & Lifecycle Testing, >1 year)

By End User

OEMs (Vehicle Manufacturers)

Tier 1 & Tier 2 Suppliers

Government Regulatory Bodies

Automotive R&D Institutions

Testing Labs/Service Providers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Understand the Report in Depth – Schedule a Guided Walkthrough: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/automobile-testing-services-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube