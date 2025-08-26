Trends Shaping the Radioactive Waste Management Systems Market, 2025-2029 & 2034

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radioactive Waste Management System Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radioactive waste management system market is experiencing steady growth, projected to expand from $3.28 billion in 2024 to $3.82 billion by 2029, at a 3.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is driven by an increase in nuclear reactor decommissioning projects, heightened reliance on nuclear power for low-carbon initiatives, and stringent international waste management standards. The burgeoning usage of radioactive materials in medicine and more rigorous regulatory oversight further contribute to this market expansion.

Key industry trends projected for the coming years include advancements in waste containment technologies, the development of deep geological repositories, and enhanced waste recycling techniques. Notably, the market faces challenges due to international trade tensions, with tariffs potentially delaying facility upgrades by impacting costs of imported materials such as containment units and radiation shielding equipment.

Nuclear power generation is a critical driver for the market, motivated by the demand for low-carbon energy solutions to combat climate change while ensuring reliable electricity supply. Radioactive waste management systems are integral to nuclear power operations, supporting safe disposal, regulatory compliance, and environmental protection. According to the World Nuclear Association, UK nuclear plants generated 2,602 TWh of electricity in 2023, indicating an upward trend fostering market growth.

Prominent market players are advancing nuclear and radiation safety technologies to enhance waste handling and compliance with regulations. For instance, TVEL has initiated decommissioning processes at the Ural Electrochemical Plant to improve environmental safety. Similarly, Veolia Nuclear Solutions Inc.'s acquisition of Daher Nuclear Technologies bolsters its position in the sector by expanding its portfolio with advanced decommissioning and waste treatment technologies.

North America held the largest regional share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The major players shaping the market include RWE Npower Renewables, Bechtel Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., and Fluor Corporation, among others.

This market report provides comprehensive insights into the global radioactive waste management system market, covering market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and future opportunities. Key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report also highlights challenges posed by global trade dynamics, such as increased tariffs affecting utility sectors and related costs.

By Type: Low Level Waste, Intermediate Level Waste, High Level Waste

By Technology: Geological Disposal, Surface Disposal, Vitrification, Incineration, Compaction, Encapsulation

By Application: Nuclear Power, Defense and Research

Low Level Waste: Includes items such as contaminated protective clothing, and medical disposables.

Intermediate Level Waste: Covers reactor components and maintenance materials.

High Level Waste: Involves spent nuclear fuel and reprocessed waste forms.

Key Companies Mentioned: RWE npower plc, Bechtel Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Fluor Corporation, AECOM Technology Corporation, Fortum Corporation, and Orano SA.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Veolia North America LLC.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH)

Holtec International Inc.

EnergySolutions LLC

Kinectrics Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.

Societa Gestione Impianti Nucleari S.p.A.

Nuvia Ltd.

Studsvik AB

Tractebel Engineering Private Limited

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

ADCO Environmental Services LLC

Geographies Covered: Includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and more.

Regional Focus: Covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Analyzes five years of historical data and provides ten years of forecasts.

Data Segmentation: Encompasses historic and forecast data by country and region, competitor market share, and market segments.

