Jason L. Brown Appointed as CEO of the Association of Corporate Counsel

Washington, DC, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON — August 26, 2025 — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the world’s largest organization dedicated to advancing the interests of in-house counsel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason L. Brown as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Brown brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of leadership and innovation in the legal field.

"We are excited to welcome Jason L. Brown as the new CEO of ACC,” said Cristina Gonzalez, ACC Global Board Chair and Chief Legal Officer of Staples, Inc. His proven record, global experience and prior dedicated service to ACC make him exceptionally well-suited to meet the needs of the in-house community, navigate risk, and drive strategic initiatives. We look forward to the impact he will have on our members and stakeholders worldwide."

Mr. Brown joins ACC from GE Appliances, a Haier company, where he serves as Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary. In this role, he is the principal legal officer, responsible for the vision and leadership of global legal strategies and services. His tenure at GE Appliances is marked by significant achievements, including spearheading the evolution of the company's enterprise risk management program and leading the digital transformation of the legal department.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO and am excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Jason L. Brown. “My vision is to build on ACC’s strong foundation by fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. Together, we will continue to advance the interests of in-house counsel globally and provide unparalleled support, unrivaled programming, and premium resources to our members."

Mr. Brown previously served as in-house counsel at Dyson, Inc., MillerCoors LLC and Pepsi Beverages Company. He also served as Executive Director and General Counsel for the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF). He started his career working as an associate at Ungaretti & Harris and Winthrop & Weinstine, PA.

He has a deep understanding of ACC honed during many years of membership, including service on the ACC Chicago Chapter Board of Directors and ultimately as its chapter president. Jason has also served on the Global Board of Directors.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Brown is deeply committed to community service. He currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors for Legal Prep Charter Academy of Indiana, Inc., a newly granted charter school in Indianapolis, and has been recognized by Savoy Magazine as one of the Most Influential Black Attorneys in America in 2015, 2018, and 2022. Furthermore, Mr. Brown is the President of the Howard University School of Law Alumni Association, where he continues to contribute to the development of future legal professionals.

Mr. Brown holds a Juris Doctor degree from Howard University School of Law, where he was a Merit Scholarship Recipient and President of the Class of 1998. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, magna cum laude, from Howard University.

Mr. Brown will join Veta T. Richardson, ACC’s outgoing president and CEO, at the ACC Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This event marks a strategic transition for the organization, celebrating past achievements while looking forward to a future of innovation and growth under Mr. Brown's leadership. Together, they will engage with members and set the stage for continued success in serving the in-house community.

About ACC:

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations, and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. With more than 48,000 members employed by over 12,000 organizations spanning 117 countries, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.