Zenapet Launches National Dog Day Giveaway: Share a Pup's Story for a Chance to Win

Costa Mesa, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California - August 25, 2025 -

Zenapet is kicking off National Dog Day on August 26, 2025, with a new social media campaign that invites dog owners across the country to share heartwarming stories or videos of their dogs. This fun initiative aims to celebrate the special connection humans have with their furry partners. In this lighthearted contest, participants have the chance to win a three-month supply of Zenapet's Immune Support for Dogs or Hip & Joint Support for Dogs.

Joining is easy: follow Zenapet on TikTok or on Instagram, then share one's dog's story or a video, tagging the Zenapet brand account and adding #ZenapetDogDay.

Caren Collins, a spokesperson for Zenapet, shared her enthusiasm for the campaign, saying, "National Dog Day is a great time to celebrate the love and joy dogs bring into our lives. At Zenapet, we are excited to start this campaign that not only acknowledges these amazing animals but also connects dog owners all over the country."

Winners will get a three-month supply of Zenapet's Immune Support or Hip & Joint Support supplements. Zenapet uses human-grade ingredients in these products to help ensure a healthy and happy life for pets. They'll announce the winners on their official social media soon after National Dog Day.

"We're focusing on storytelling and community spirit," added Collins. "This is about sharing our dogs' unique stories and the happiness they bring to our lives. It's about making connections, not competing."

While Zenapet's products have received positive feedback from customers for enhancing energy levels, coat quality, and overall pet health, this campaign is here to focus on the joy and companionship dogs offer rather than on product advertising.

Zenapet on Instagram and Zenapet on TikTok are already showcasing participants' stories, encouraging people to engage and become part of a larger community of dog lovers. This event is another way to strengthen the relationship between Zenapet and its customers, showing the company's dedication to ensuring pets are healthy and happy.

Rooted in the United States, Zenapet makes a variety of high-quality, human-grade supplements focused on enhancing pet well-being. Their offerings include Colostrum Plus for cats, Hip & Joint Superfood Supplements for dogs, and Allergy & Immune Support Boosters for dogs. These products are meant to make the lives of pets and their owners better, aligning with Zenapet's goal to support pet wellness.

For more details on how to join the fun, visit the Zenapet Official Website, or find them on social media. With National Dog Day coming up, Zenapet encourages all dog owners to be part of this event, weaving together a colorful array of stories and experiences in honor of dogs everywhere. Alongside the company's supportive community, Zenapet looks forward to celebrating the special bond that adds so much to the lives of both pets and their families. For the latest updates and offerings, explore their product range including Colostrum Plus Superfood and find out why so many pet owners are choosing Zenapet.

