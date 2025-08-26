Regtech Strategic Intelligence Report 2025 - Growth in Sector-Specific Platforms and Collaboration with Regulators Present Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Regtech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Highlights
- Industries facing growing regulatory scrutiny, like tech, manufacturing, and healthcare, will increasingly turn to regtech for scalable compliance solutions. New sector-specific platforms will emerge to address unique regulatory frameworks and reporting standards. This cross-industry adoption will significantly broaden the market and drive innovation in modular, adaptable regtech solutions.
- Governments and regulators will move toward publishing machine-readable regulations, enabling direct integration into compliance systems. This will reduce ambiguity in interpretation, improve auditability, and foster greater trust between firms and regulators. Such collaboration will also drive the standardization of application programming interfaces (APIs) and data formats, making compliance more interoperable across systems and borders.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the regtech theme.
- It includes the analyst's regtech value chain, which identifies five key application areas: identity management, regulatory reporting, risk management, transaction monitoring, and compliance management.
- It also includes analysis of regtech's impact on six industries: agriculture, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.
Reasons to Buy
AI will become deeply embedded across end-to-end compliance workflows, transforming regtech from reactive monitoring to proactive risk prevention. This report will help you understand this disruptive theme, support the development of your regtech strategy, and identify the leading providers across the regtech value chain.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
