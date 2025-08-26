Sphera Wins 2025 Sustainability Award for Sustainability Hero

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Sustainability Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The organization was recognized in the Business Intelligence 2025 Sustainability Award group for its outstanding work in advancing environmental and social impact while delivering measurable business results.

The Sustainability Awards honor the companies, products, projects and individuals proving that purpose‑driven strategy can fuel growth. Winners are selected by a panel of business‑leader judges who evaluate performance, innovation, and quantifiable outcomes across several sustainability pillars.

“Sustainability has moved from aspiration to expectation,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “The 2025 Sustainability Awards celebrate those who embed sustainability at the core of their operations—turning climate action, circular design, and community impact into real competitive advantage. We’re proud to recognize Sphera for showing what’s possible when profit and planet share the same roadmap.”

Sphera was honored for CEO Paul Marushka’s strategic approach to business that advances sustainability while balancing enterprise performance, and the success of his recently published book Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good.

“We’re honored to be named a 2025 Sustainability Award winner,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “This recognition validates our team’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that create long‑term value for our customers, communities, and shareholders.”

About Sphera

Sphera is a leader in sustainability and organizational risk management software, data and consulting services for the world’s most successful customers. Our solutions cover Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served over 8,500 customers and over a million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike many industry award programs, these competitions are judged by seasoned business executives with real‑world experience. The organization’s proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

