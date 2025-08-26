The Hermosa Beach Open Presented by Wedbush Returns Sept. 4–7 with Defending Champions, $150,000 Prize Purse and Free Admission





HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hermosa Beach Open presented by Wedbush returns September 4–7, bringing four days of elite professional beach volleyball, a $150,000 prize purse, and global spectators to Hermosa Beach. Admission is free for all attendees, offering fans the chance to experience the high-stakes competition and thrilling matchups up close and personal, with live coverage bringing the action straight to those who can’t be there in person.

The main draw features 32 women’s and 32 men’s teams, competing in a true double-elimination format. Returning to the Tournament will be Olympian Phil Daulhausser, “The Bejing Beast,” as well as 2024 Men’s champions Chase Budinger and Miles Evans, along with returning Women’s champion, Kelly Cheng. New to the Tournament this year will be a top competitor, Corinne Quiggle. Games start each morning at 9 a.m., with an 8:30 a.m. start on Sunday.

“Playing in the Hermosa Beach Open is special to me because it’s where I got my very first win. Nothing beats competing in front of all your family and friends with a local vibe. I’m grateful to be back at Hermosa—this tournament always brings out something extra in me,” shared Chase Budinger, 2024 Hermosa Beach Open champion and professional beach volleyball player.

“The best part about this tournament was that Wedbush stepped up to put this event together when it didn’t look like any AVP tournament was going to happen in our hometown of Hermosa Beach, which is the heart of beach volleyball. Last year’s tournament was really well-organized, and it brought back some of the old-school beach volleyball culture. Thanks again to Wedbush and all of the staff who came together to make Hermosa Beach such a high-quality event. I really look forward to defending my title this year in the best place to play beach volleyball,” added Miles Evans, 2024 Hermosa Beach Open champion and professional beach volleyball player.

“The Hermosa Beach Open means so much to this community, and I'm so excited to be back competing at home again. With the incredible support of Wedbush—one of the most dedicated supporters of beach volleyball, especially here in the South Bay—this tournament continues to celebrate both world-class competition and a community that has loved this sport for generations,” shared Corinne Quiggle, professional beach volleyball player.

Whether watching courtside or couch-side, fans won’t miss a moment: all matches on Courts 1–4 will be streamed live, with professional commentary, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews. The free global live stream is available at Hermosa-Open.com, making this one of the most accessible professional beach volleyball events worldwide.

Alongside top-tier talent and fan-first experiences, the Hermosa Beach Open is excited to welcome a new sponsor to the family, Sea Sprite Beach Club. “Sea Sprite Beach Club is deeply rooted in the Hermosa Beach community — a place defined by its vibrant local culture,” said Marina Boulanger, General Manager at Sea Sprite Beach Club.

“For decades, our hotel has welcomed guests to experience the unique coastal charm and strong sense of community that define Hermosa. The Hermosa Beach Open captures that same spirited, authentic energy that makes this town so special. We’re proud to support an event that brings people together and invites visitors from around the world to experience the excitement and passion of world-class beach volleyball right here in Hermosa,” added Boulanger.

Reign Storm Clean Energy, a longtime supporter of professional beach volleyball, returns this year with Abby Van Winkle representing their partnership, continuing its commitment to the sport and its athletes.

Southern California Ford Dealers return with a mini beachside showroom featuring SUVs and trucks. “Southern California Ford Dealers are proud to return as a sponsor of the Wedbush Hermosa Beach Open. This community has long been a cradle of beach volleyball, where world-class athletes and passionate fans come together on the sand. Supporting this tournament is a natural fit for Ford — a brand that stands for performance, dependability, and connection,” said Gary Premeaux, Director of the So Cal Ford Dealers.

“Just as Hermosa Beach has built a tradition of excellence in volleyball, Ford is committed to driving progress and supporting the local communities that inspire us every day,” added Premeaux.

Get ready for a weekend of sun, sand, spikes and streaming. The countdown is on!

