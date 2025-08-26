Cearvol Launches Wave Lite: A Stylish, AI-Powered Hearing Aid for Everyday Life





NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cearvol today announced the launch of Wave Lite, a next-generation hearing aid designed to blend clarity, comfort, and style. Powered by Cearvol AI 2.0, Wave Lite helps users reconnect with life’s important sounds—whether in daily conversations, at home with family, or on the go. Shaped like a modern earbud and paired with a fabric-wrapped charging case, Wave Lite delivers both powerful support and emotional comfort. Recognized as one of the best OTC hearing aids, it goes beyond technology to become a bridge between generations, bringing reassurance, confidence, and a renewed sense of connection.





Refined Design, Vibrant Living

For many, the bulky design of traditional hearing aids feels more like a reminder of age or limitation. Wave Lite takes a different approach. With its stylish, earbud-like shape, it looks more like a modern accessory than a medical device. This discreet design encourages users to wear it with confidence—whether at a family gathering, in a busy cafe, or while shopping with friends.

The thoughtful experience goes beyond looks. The soft-touch, fabric charging case brings warmth and care every time it’s held. Its skin-friendly fabric symbolizes Cearvol’s commitment to comfort, while also fostering intergenerational connection. By blending fashion and function, Wave Lite makes hearing support feel natural, personal, and stigma-free—soft in form yet strong in its ability to restore everyday confidence.

Smart Function, Everyday Clarity





Hear Life Clearly

Life is full of moments not to be missed—a phone call from a loved one, the oven timer before dinner burns, or a conversation in a bustling room. Wave Lite amplifies these everyday sounds with up to 40dB of high gain, giving users powerful yet balanced sound for mild to moderately severe hearing loss, and making speech, media, and environmental cues come through naturally clear. Built on a DNN foundation, Wave Lite’s Cearvol AI 2.0 noise reduction engine performs noise spectrum analysis to amplify human speech and natural sounds while suppressing background noise. Its dual directional microphones accurately pinpoint the target sound source, while the Knowles Balanced Armature speaker delivers a clearer, more refined hearing experience. With these combined technologies, users can finally follow conversations naturally, without strain or worry.

Enjoy Every Sound





Listening is about more than just clarity. The AUX-IN port allows a direct connection to TVs, in-flight entertainment systems, or gym equipment for private, zero-delay sound. Coupled with 24-channel WDRC compression, Wave Lite delivers balanced, lifelike audio across all frequencies. That means no more cranking up the TV volume just to catch a line of dialogue. And in a noisy cafe or over dinner with friends, conversations flow easily without the usual strain.

Simple, Personalized Control

Wave Lite is built to fit seamlessly into everyday life. With the Cearvol App, users can set up a personalized hearing profile in less than 10 minutes.

Battery life is designed to match modern routines: A quick 15-minute charge that delivers 3 hours of use, 8 hours on a single charge, up to 24 hours with the fabric-wrapped case. Four scene modes—indoor, outdoor, conversation, and restaurant—plus dual-device Bluetooth pairing give users the flexibility to move through the day without missing a beat.





Reconnect with Life’s Sounds

“At Cearvol, our mission is built on a powerful belief: bridging life with equitable health, technology, and access,” said Ken, Founder of Cearvol. “We are committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, needs, or life circumstances, can reconnect with the sounds that matter most. From its discreet design to AI-powered clarity, every aspect of Wave Lite reflects our dedication to making hearing accessible, comfortable, and transformative.”

More than a device, Wave Lite is a gateway to confidence, connection, and the joy of everyday moments. Cearvol’s vision extends beyond innovation for its own sake—it is about creating hearing experiences that truly change lives.

Moreover, Cearvol will also be expanding its lineup soon with two more products—Nano and Wave. Wave, the flagship model, will launch first through crowdfunding platforms for early access. Stay tuned for more updates.

About Cearvol

Cearvol is a hearing health brand that combines smart technology with human-centered design. Committed to clarity, comfort, and style, Cearvol creates AI-powered hearing solutions that help users reconnect with life’s important sounds while fostering confidence and intergenerational connection.

