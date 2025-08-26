Generative AI in Energy Market Report 2025 | A $2.8 Billion Industry by 2029 | Rising Solar Adoption Boosts Gen AI Opportunities in the Energy Industry

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI In Energy Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in the energy market has witnessed significant growth, projected to surge from $0.95 billion in 2024 to $2.8 billion in 2029, maintaining a robust CAGR of 24%. This growth is driven by the integration of renewable energy sources, advancements in demand forecasting, energy storage innovations, and heightened focus on grid management and customer engagement.



Despite a nominal reduction of 0.2% in growth projections due to international tariffs on GPUs and cloud infrastructure, the sector remains resilient. These tariffs could challenge the scalability and cost-effectiveness of AI applications in energy forecasting and predictive maintenance, yet the push for solar electricity generation provides a counterbalance. Solar power is increasingly popular due to declining technology costs and environmental benefits, significantly bolstering the market. For instance, the U.S. Energy Information Administration anticipated that solar would contribute to over half of new U.S. power capacity in 2023, with renewables expected to rise globally from 29% in 2022 to 35% by 2025.



Key industry players, such as Databricks Inc., are pioneering innovative solutions like real-time asset performance management to optimize energy infrastructure. Databricks' platform, for example, delivers a unified data intelligence system for enhanced decision-making in energy distribution and renewable forecasting. Similarly, Snowflake Inc.'s acquisition of Myst AI Inc. aims to bolster its offerings with machine learning capabilities tailored for energy analytics.



Generative AI in energy includes employing AI models such as GANs to create synthetic datasets simulating energy processes. These innovations support improved grid stability and energy management strategies, crucial for advancing sector sustainability. The market further encompasses comprehensive solutions addressing demand forecasting, renewable output prediction, and energy trading.



Trade tensions, particularly new U.S. tariffs, influence the utility sector's costs, impacting grid modernization and renewable projects. Companies are responding by prioritizing domestic procurement and digital innovations to mitigate cost escalation while maintaining reliability.



Market leaders like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Siemens AG, among others, are at the forefront of this rapidly expanding market. In 2024, North America led the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest moving forward.

