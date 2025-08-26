Sunset Transportation Releases New Analyst Report on State of U.S.–Mexico Supply Chains

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation (“Sunset”), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced the release of its inaugural analyst report, “How Expert 3PLs Enable Seamless Cross-Border Logistics Between the U.S. and Mexico.” The report highlights the history and the growing significance of U.S.–Mexico trade, the challenges of managing cross-border freight, and the critical role expert 3PLs play in building resilient, secure, and efficient supply chains.

“Seamless cross-border trade begins with a strong 3PL partnership,” said Justin Danks, vice president of operations at Sunset Transportation. “The right partner doesn’t just move freight; they enable visibility, compliance, and scalability that turn the border into a competitive advantage.”

The report outlines how Mexico’s manufacturing growth and rising U.S. imports have created unprecedented demand for efficient cross-border solutions. Ports such as Laredo in Texas, which handle more than 16,000 daily trailer crossings, are under immense pressure. To solve this rising problem, infrastructure projects, like the new World Trade Bridge, are critical to meet growing capacity needs and prepare for a projected doubling of trade volumes by 2050.

In 2023, Mexico emerged as the United States' leading trading partner, with a total trade volume of $798 billion, surpassing both China and Canada. However, this increased trade volume also brought heightened concerns regarding security and compliance, as cargo theft and complex customs regulations continue to present significant challenges. The report emphasizes the crucial role of certified and experienced 3PL partners in protecting shipments and ensuring regulatory adherence. Furthermore, technology has become a vital factor, with advanced transportation management systems (TMS), AI-powered visibility, and predictive analytics now essential for the smooth movement of cross-border freight.

“The ability to successfully navigate the ‘messy middle,’ where uncertainty, exceptions, and constant change are the norm, is what truly separates good 3PLs from great ones,” said Alex Pascal, director of cross-border operations at Sunset Transportation. “It’s in this space that experience, adaptability, and problem-solving make all the difference.”

Looking ahead, cross-border trade between the U.S. and Mexico is projected to surpass $1 trillion in annual value by 2028. Sunset’s report emphasizes that logistics leaders who invest now in integrated cross-border networks, leveraging bilingual teams, unified systems, and CTPAT-certified carriers, will be positioned to secure long-term competitive advantages.

The Sunset Transportation Cross-Border Analyst Report is available for download here.

ABOUT SUNSET TRANSPORTATION

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico.

To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage

michelle.w@leadcoverage.com