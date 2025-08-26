Avahi Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avahi, a trusted Premier-tier Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner, today announced the early renewal of its three-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS. This renewed agreement marks the second consecutive year of strategic alignment with a continued deployment of generative AI solutions. In addition, the contract reinforces joint strategies, expands shared investments, and provides customized support to help businesses grow and innovate on AWS.

As part of this alliance, Avahi and AWS will deepen their collaborative approach, invest in solution innovation, and deliver production-ready frameworks that help customers move from AI experimentation to full-scale business impact.



“Avahi has worked relentlessly to bring AI solutions to market that drive real and measurable value,” said Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi. “From aligning AI capabilities with revenue growth and cost efficiency to enabling scalable deployments in complex enterprise environments, our mission is to help customers move with speed and confidence from pilot to production.”

Industry Solutions with Tangible Outcomes

Avahi has built a suite of AWS powered generative AI solutions tailored to high-impact industries including banking, finance, healthcare, legal, insurance, and media. These offerings empower customers to rapidly test, adapt, and deploy AI tools that solve real-world challenges such as document processing, intelligent search, and automated decisioning.

One standout example is Liberty Settlement Funding, a leading financial services provider that partnered with Avahi to streamline its processing of incoming court orders. Previously managed through time-consuming manual data entry, the process is now fully automated using a scalable AI pipeline.

Deployed solution highlights:

Built on AWS services including Amazon Bedrock (with Nova Pro), Amazon S3, Amazon EventBridge, Amazon ECS (with Fargate), Amazon RDS for MySQL, Amazon CloudWatch, and AWS Secrets Manager

Replaced manual data entry with automated entity extraction across thousands of records

Achieved real-time throughput of 4 court orders per minute [~16 seconds per document]

Processed 6,000+ legal documents in under 4 hours Extracted more than 25 legal and financial data points per order with high model precision



“Avahi’s implementation has been a game changer,” explained Marc Hermes, President of Liberty Funding Solutions also known as Liberty Settlement Funding. “We’re now able to operate at a scale that simply wasn’t possible before. Their use of AWS tools helped us turn a bottleneck into a competitive edge.”

Recognized at AWS Summit New York City

Aligned with the SCA, AWS recently launched AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace at the AWS Summit New York City, spotlighting top Partners driving generative AI adoption. Avahi was named one of only eight featured AWS Premier Partners with expertise in OpenAI to Amazon Bedrock migrations, reinforcing its leadership in production-grade AI transformation.

“Avahi has proven its expertise through successful client partnerships, delivering fast, innovative, and results-focused AWS solutions. Our continued three-year collaboration reflects the exceptional value and innovation we've consistently delivered to customers,” stated Rima Olinger, Director-Consulting Partners at AWS.

About Avahi

Avahi is a Premier-tier AWS partner delivering advanced AI and cloud solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Known for its speed, technical depth, and customer-centric delivery model, Avahi helps small to mid-sized businesses and enterprise teams scale faster, optimize costs, and securely modernize their operations on AWS. From data engineering to AI copilots, Avahi delivers innovation with measurable impact.

Press inquiries

Avahi

https://avahi.ai

Jack Singh

marketing@avahi.ai





