MAJC Expands Its Digital Community Platform with Dedicated Concentration for Hospitality Operators

Hingham, MA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAJC, the digital community and software company built for hospitality professionals, has launched new dedicated content to better support restaurant owners, operators, and chefs. The new focus areas include HR and finance, with mental health and sustainability set to follow in the coming months.





Logo of MAJC overlaying a community of people

Each concentration brings expert-led sessions, actionable templates, and real-world strategies into the MAJC Community, allowing members to focus on the areas that matter most to running a successful hospitality business.

“We’re creating the kind of support system I wish I had as an operator,” said chef Matt Jennings, co-founder of MAJC. “This industry doesn’t need more noise. It needs clarity, connection, and people who’ve actually been through it.”

MAJC’s Expert Sessions feature hospitality leaders, HR professionals, and financial strategists offering direct, tactical help to community members. Recent sessions have included:

Hopdov on hiring, wage transparency, and workplace culture

Snow + Blair on labor strategy, cash flow, and restaurant finance fundamentals

In addition to live events, the Community includes a growing library of downloadable tools, including checklists, templates, and recommended systems operators can use right away.

MAJC’s platform stands apart because it’s grounded in reality, not theory. Every conversation, session, and tool inside the community is designed for real operators solving real problems. No fluff. No filler. Just honest, expert-backed support from people who’ve lived it.

MAJC was founded by chef Matt Jennings and tech entrepreneur Andy Coughlin, combining deep industry experience with smart, human-centered technology. The platform continues to grow with input from its community of hospitality professionals nationwide.

Join the community or learn more at www.majc.ai.



https://majc.ai



