Broadcom Selected as Strategic Vendor for Virtualization Software Solutions for Walmart

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware Explore 2025—Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a modern private cloud and edge environment. As part of this initiative, Broadcom has been named a strategic vendor for virtualization software solutions, leveraging VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) to help unify Walmart’s globally distributed operations. This relationship aims to support efforts to enhance the shopping experience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the development and delivery of innovative services.

Walmart is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better—anytime and anywhere—in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. They work at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies inspired by the vision of transforming retail tech and are committed to elevating the customer experience and empowering developers.

Walmart’s deployment of VMware Cloud Foundation will aid in consistency and reliability across its diverse operations. Broadcom will help Walmart achieve the following key business outcomes:

Enhanced Agility and Scalability: Provide a cloud infrastructure that makes it easier and faster to accommodate changing customer needs, and to scale compute and storage independently.

Provide a cloud infrastructure that makes it easier and faster to accommodate changing customer needs, and to scale compute and storage independently. Reduced Operational Complexity: Achieve a more efficient hardware footprint, streamlined infrastructure operations, and centralized software and operating system updates across the distributed retail estate.

Achieve a more efficient hardware footprint, streamlined infrastructure operations, and centralized software and operating system updates across the distributed retail estate. Simplified Workload Portability: Fully enable cloud extensibility, orchestrated lifecycle management, and policy-based security across virtual machines and containers with enterprise-grade support to provide a differentiated omni-channel experience.

Fully enable cloud extensibility, orchestrated lifecycle management, and policy-based security across virtual machines and containers with enterprise-grade support to provide a differentiated omni-channel experience. Improved Security and Resilience: Benefit from automated and centralized patching at scale, and the use of immutable snapshots for rapid rollback in the event of an issue, minimizing interruption to critical retail operations.





“Being named a strategic vendor for virtualization by Walmart is a testament to the innovation and value our VMware software can bring to a global, trusted brand. VMware Cloud Foundation will provide the consistent and scalable private cloud infrastructure that plays a role in helping Walmart lead the next retail disruption," said Paul Turner, vice president of products, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. "VCF will help Walmart optimize resources and accelerate the rollout of innovative new services that benefit customers and associates worldwide.”

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. The company’s solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better—anytime and anywhere—in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting Everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Roger Fortier

VCF Division, Broadcom

roger.fortier@broadcom.com

+1.408.348.1569