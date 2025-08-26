New Vote Run Lead Data Tool Shows Women in Office Drive Better Policy Outcomes

New York, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vote Run Lead, a nonprofit that trains women to run for office and win, today released new findings from its award-winning data visualization tool, State of My Democracy (SoMD), showing that greater women’s representation in state legislatures is linked to stronger protections on abortion, gun safety, and voting rights. Launched in 2022, SoMD allows users to track how women and women of color are represented in each state legislature compared to their share of the population, highlighting persistent representation gaps. Users can explore the updated findings and see how their state measures up at stateofmydemocracy.org.

Timed with Women’s Equality Day—the 105th anniversary of women’s suffrage—this relaunch underscores how far we’ve come: women in office are passing laws that protect our freedoms. Yet in today’s increasingly authoritarian political climate, those rights and women’s leadership remain under attack. Until women hold 51% of legislative seats, our democracy remains unfinished.

Among the updated tool’s key insights:

Women in Office = Stronger Gun Safety Laws: Women make up an average of 41% of state legislators in the 25 states with the strongest gun safety laws—compared to just 28% in the states with the weakest protections.

More Women, Better Abortion Access: In states where abortion access is more protected, women hold an average of 41% of legislative seats, compared to only 27% in the most restrictive states.

Ballot Access and Women’s Representation: Women make up 38% of legislators in states with relatively free ballot access, while in states with strict voter ID laws, they hold just 28% of seats.

Persistent Representation Gaps: Though women are 51% of the U.S. population, fewer than 25% of legislators are women in eight states—including Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. Additionally, 29 states don’t have a single Latina in their State Senate, and 16 states have no Black women in their Senate.

“The 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote, but it was only the beginning,” said Erin Vilardi, founder & CEO of Vote Run Lead. “Women are not giving up. Even in this climate, they are still running because we know we make a difference—and now, we have the data to support it. State of My Democracy gives voters a clear picture of representation in their state. Legislatures remain overwhelmingly male and fail to reflect the diversity of the people they serve—especially women of color. This tool shows why more women stepping up isn’t just symbolic—it drives the policies that impact every part of our daily lives.”

Women Leading Change: Stories from the States

State of My Democracy features leadership stories from women across state legislatures and local government, including Vote Run Lead alumnae who have championed major policy victories:

Brittany Pettersen, Congresswoman (former Colorado State Senator): Led passage of Colorado’s “red flag” gun law, allowing courts to temporarily disarm individuals who pose a danger—a law that has proven lifesaving in a state long plagued by gun violence.

Kristin Bahner , Minnesota State Representative : Helped pass the Protect Reproductive Actions (PRO) Act, safeguarding reproductive choice, banning local abortion restrictions, and guaranteeing access to contraception and family planning.

Helped pass the Protect Reproductive Actions (PRO) Act, safeguarding reproductive choice, banning local abortion restrictions, and guaranteeing access to contraception and family planning. Alicka Ampry-Samuel, New York City Councilmember: Introduced ranked-choice voting to ensure historically disenfranchised districts have fair representation, improving outcomes for women and people of color.

“The data is undeniable: when women lead, government works better,” said Vilardi. “Vote Run Lead alumna and elected women are proving it every day—through the data, their stories, and the material improvements they deliver to communities. We need more women in office—our democracy depends on it.”



About Vote Run Lead

Vote Run Lead is the nation’s largest and most diverse nonprofit training women to run for office and win. As a 501(c)(3), Vote Run Lead focuses on increasing women’s representation in statehouses, where the most consequential decisions are made. Vote Run Lead has 256 alumni currently sitting in state legislatures and many more serving at every level of government—from city councils to Congress. By unleashing the political power of women as voters, candidates, and leaders, Vote Run Lead is building and sustaining an equitable democracy. To learn more, visit VoteRunLead.org and follow @VoteRunLead on Bluesky, Facebook, and Instagram.

