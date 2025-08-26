Copyleaks Launches Text Moderation: Transforming Content Oversight with Contextual AI

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the leading provider of AI-powered content analysis, today announced the release of Text Moderation, designed to transform how trust and safety teams manage digital content. Unlike traditional keyword-based systems, Copyleaks leverages sophisticated contextual AI to accurately identify and flag harmful or inappropriate content, significantly reducing false positives and improving content integrity across digital platforms.

In today’s fast-paced digital environments, the effectiveness of content moderation hinges on understanding the nuances of language. Copyleaks’ Text Moderation goes beyond simple keyword detection, analyzing how language is used within its specific context to ensure precise flagging that aligns with platform policies. Publishers and advertisers can use Text Moderation to monitor submissions from users whose content they are promoting, while online community moderators can use Text Moderation to ensure that all users are being respectful. An HR team might leverage Copyleaks AI Detector and Text Moderator at the same time to review written content submitted by job applicants. Text Moderation is a highly customizable solution for a wide range of use cases.

“Effective content moderation isn’t just about spotting individual words; it’s about understanding the intent and context behind them,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks. “Our customers have consistently faced challenges with tools that generate high false positive rates due to their reliance on keyword-only systems. Text Moderation addresses this critical need by providing a nuanced, context-aware solution that helps teams maintain safe digital spaces without over-policing legitimate user interactions.”

Key Features of Text Moderation:

Context-Aware Flagging: Utilizes advanced AI to evaluate language usage, not just individual words, minimizing false positives and unnecessary disruptions

Utilizes advanced AI to evaluate language usage, not just individual words, minimizing false positives and unnecessary disruptions Robust Tagging System: Applies clear, actionable labels to flagged content, including categories such as sexual, toxic, violence, profanity, self-harm, harassment, hate speech, drug use, firearms, cybersecurity, and more, streamlining moderation workflows

Applies clear, actionable labels to flagged content, including categories such as sexual, toxic, violence, profanity, self-harm, harassment, hate speech, drug use, firearms, cybersecurity, and more, streamlining moderation workflows Customizable Filters: Offers flexible controls to choose specific categories for monitoring, allowing teams to tailor detection to their platform’s unique guidelines and risk levels

Offers flexible controls to choose specific categories for monitoring, allowing teams to tailor detection to their platform’s unique guidelines and risk levels Cultural & Regional Nuance Detection: Built to recognize local slang, idioms, and tonal variations across different English dialects, ensuring comprehensive coverage

Built to recognize local slang, idioms, and tonal variations across different English dialects, ensuring comprehensive coverage In-Context Highlighting and Explanations: Provides precise highlighting of problematic text sections and offers scenario-specific explanations for flagging decisions



Who Benefits from Text Moderation?

Text Moderation is an essential tool for a wide range of professionals and platforms, including:

Content reviewers and trust and safety teams

Publishers and media platforms

Social media and UGC app moderators

Review platforms and community feedback tools

Discussion threads, forums, and online communities

Teams curating or moderating training data for Large Language Models (LLMs)

For existing Copyleaks customers utilizing Copyleaks’ AI Detector, Text Moderation adds another layer of assurance by helping to confirm when reused AI-generated content unknowingly includes patterns tied to harmful or inappropriate usage.

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a leading AI text analysis platform recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies and trusted by millions of users across enterprises and educational institutions worldwide. Copyleaks empowers organizations to strengthen AI governance, adopt generative AI responsibly, safeguard intellectual property and copyright, and uphold academic integrity through comprehensive AI and plagiarism detection.