Boss IPTV Introduces Parental Controls for Safer Family Viewing





NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boss IPTV, a leading IPTV service provider in the United States, has introduced new parental control features on its IPTV Box and IPTV App, designed to give families peace of mind. These tools allow parents to manage what children watch, making screen time safer and more reliable.

Streaming platforms deliver hundreds of channels and on-demand content, but parents face the challenge of monitoring shows, movies, and live broadcasts. A simple mistake can expose children to programs meant for adults. Boss IPTV addresses this by offering parental controls within its IPTV set-top box and mobile app, putting viewing choices directly in parents’ hands.

Parents can create secure settings that limit access to selected channels or content categories. The system uses a PIN-based lock, giving control over what plays on screen. This ensures younger viewers only see age-appropriate content, preventing accidental clicks or exposure to unsuitable programs.

Raghav Sharma, spokesperson for Boss IPTV , explained: “Families want entertainment that feels safe. The new parental controls keep viewing worry-free by letting parents decide what children can and cannot watch. Safety stays simple, and entertainment remains enjoyable.”

The service offers more than just controls. Subscribers enjoy stable connections, high-definition streams, and access to diverse content. Sports fans, movie lovers, and kids each get programming tailored to their interests.

Other IPTV options in the market include Tashan IPTV, Guru IPTV, Indian IPTV, Vois IPTV, and Brampton IPTV, but Boss IPTV sets itself apart by balancing entertainment with family safety.

Boss IPTV operates across the United States, making it accessible to a wide base of Indian and native American families looking for reliable IPTV services. With an easy setup on both IPTV Boxes and the App, plus dedicated customer support, the switch stays smooth for both new and existing users.

Parents often search for entertainment that blends fun and safety. Boss IPTV delivers this balance through effective parental controls, giving families an easy way to enjoy television without worry.

Company Name - Boss IPTV

Website - https://www.bossiptv.xyz/index

Contact Person Name - Saurabh Joshi

Contact Number - +91 346-299-8340

Email id - info@bossiptv.xyz

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Boss IPTV .The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caa0ae1e-f03b-4d35-957c-1846411f1ef0