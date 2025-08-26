IBVM Presale Opens August 27 10 AM UTC Amid Record 250% Oversubscription on Prebooking





LEWES, Del., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Markets Desk – IBVM (International Bitcoin Virtual Machine) will launch its highly anticipated presale on August 27 at 12:00 UTC, following an overwhelming response that saw over 50 million tokens pre-booked against an initial 20 million allocation. This 250% oversubscription highlights growing demand for Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions as the market seeks scalable and sustainable infrastructure for decentralized applications.

Backed by $20 million in strategic funding from Rollman, IBVM is positioned as a greener, faster, and more scalable Bitcoin Layer 2. Its architecture unlocks next generation applications, including decentralized escrow, DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), and scalable decentralized finance solutions.

Rapidly Expanding IBVM Ecosystem

IBVM has already demonstrated strong market traction:

100,000+ wallet downloads across platforms

1.5 million+ users engaged through its airdrop bot

90,000+ Twitter followers and 80,000+ Telegram community members

A key driver of this success is IBVM’s collaboration with Quest Global Technologies, one of the world’s top ranked blockchain development firms. With a proven track record in delivering NFT platforms, exchanges, and enterprise grade Web3 innovations, Quest GLT ’s expertise provides a solid foundation for IBVM’s ecosystem growth.

Strategic First Mover Advantage

The presale structure has been carefully designed to reward early adopters:

Pre booked participants will receive priority early access.

General participants are advised to act quickly, as market demand suggests the presale could sell out within the same day.

“IBVM is more than a token launch. It is the beginning of a next generation Bitcoin ecosystem that merges Bitcoin’s security with scalability, programmability, and sustainability,” said Dr. John Sajadi, Founder and CEO of IBVM. “The oversubscription of our presale validates the strength of our community and the global demand for Bitcoin innovation.”

About IBVM

The International Bitcoin Virtual Machine (IBVM) is the world’s first Bitcoin native Zero Knowledge Rollup Layer 2 with UTXO partitioning. It combines Bitcoin’s unmatched security with high speed scalability, supporting decentralized applications, finance, DePIN networks, and more. IBVM achieves 9,000+ TPS with ~1 second finality while reducing energy consumption by more than 99 percent.

Media Contact:

Alok Agrawal

alok@ibvm.io

IBVM Communications Office

https://linktr.ee/IBVMChain





Disclaimer: This content is provided by IBVM. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d08ec066-0bf4-4759-b7d8-1e1ac65c2b92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bb38045-a0d8-4164-b877-9ad568152030