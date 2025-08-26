PEMF Therapy Emerges as a Leading 2025 Wellness Trend for Drug-Free Pain Relief; Grooni Earthing’s Pro Collection Meets Rising Demand

SHERIDAN, WY , Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers seek science-informed, non-pharmacological options for chronic pain and recovery, pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy is gaining momentum. Market analysis from Future Market Insights estimates the PEMF device market at $1.2B in 2025, projecting $2.5B by 2035 (8% CAGR)—evidence of sustained category growth.





Grooni Earthing, a U.S.-based wellness technology brand, is meeting this demand with its Pro Collection of PEMF mats—launched earlier this year—designed to support relaxation, recovery and general well-being at home. Each model layers PEMF + far-infrared (FIR) heat + crystal conduction (amethyst & tourmaline) + negative ion support, with photon (red) light available on select SKUs. Programs include adjustable frequencies and popular presets such as Schumann 7.83 Hz. Grooni Earthing PEMF collection

Key benefits of PEMF (evidence-informed, context-specific)

May help reduce short-term pain and improve function in shoulder impingement (systematic review & meta-analysis, 2025).





(systematic review & meta-analysis, 2025). As an adjunct to exercise, it may reduce knee-osteoarthritis pain and improve muscle strength (double-blind randomized trial, 2024).





(double-blind randomized trial, 2024). May modulate mitochondrial function and cellular energy pathways (preclinical and in-vitro mechanistic studies, 2024), suggesting a pathway for cellular support.





(preclinical and in-vitro mechanistic studies, 2024), suggesting a pathway for cellular support. Supports relaxation and comfort at home when combined with FIR heat, mineral crystal conduction, and negative-ion output (photon red light on select models).

“People are moving toward proactive, science-informed self-care,” said Rodrigo Gaete, Founder & CEO of Grooni Earthing. “We built the Pro Collection to give users a sophisticated, at-home tool that layers multiple modalities for non-invasive support of everyday pain and inflammation.”

Research snapshot (for context, not medical claims)

A 2025 PLOS ONE meta-analysis found PEMF significantly improved short-term pain and functional capacity in shoulder impingement.



found PEMF significantly improved and in shoulder impingement. A 2024 double-blind randomized trial in Frontiers in Medicine reported PEMF + home exercise outperformed exercise alone for knee osteoarthritis pain and muscle strength.



in reported outperformed exercise alone for pain and muscle strength. Mechanistic studies in IJMS (MDPI) report PEMF-linked mitochondrial and energy-metabolism modulation, suggesting a pathway for cellular support.

Availability

The Pro Collection—including full-body, chair, and mini formats—is available now at grooniearthing.com; select models include photon LEDs. See product pages for current specs, availability, and policies. Grooni Earthing+1

About Grooni Earthing

Based in Wyoming, USA, Grooni Earthing develops wellness technology that aligns with the body’s natural recovery processes, blending modern engineering with holistic principles to make high-quality solutions accessible worldwide.

Wellness disclaimer: Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individuals with implanted electronic devices, those who are pregnant, or anyone with specific medical questions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

