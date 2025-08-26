EvenMix Launches Patented 3D Blade Design for Faster, Consistent Industrial Mixing

Columbia Station, OH , Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix is proud to announce the launch of its latest mixing innovation—a revolutionary blade structure that enables true 3D mixing with exceptional efficiency. The new design combines aerospace-inspired engineering with real-world practicality to deliver consistent, homogenous blends inside IBC totes, drums, and tanks at speeds and viscosities previously unattainable. With this development, EvenMix redefines what industrial-scale mixing can look like.



Unlike conventional mixers that merely stir in two dimensions, EvenMix employs a patented mixed-flow blade that unfolds once inside the container, creating both horizontal and vertical circulation. This unique blade design fits through a standard 6-inch IBC opening and then expands to a full 16-inch span. Once activated, it moves contents top-to-bottom without generating a vortex or causing air entrapment, even in materials exceeding 20,000 centipoise—cream-thick sludges are mixed fully in just minutes. This breakthrough blade structure is now available in EvenMix’s signature IBC Tote Mixing Blades system, delivering fast, reliable, and safe mixing across industries.

For operations needing cordless convenience, the Battery Powered Tote Mixer integrates the same patented blade with a compact battery-powered drive. That mixer operates tether-free, eliminating hoses and cords, while offering variable speeds, soft-start safety, and an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance—ideal for remote or mobile job sites.

Integrated with the EvenMix platform, the blade design is available across IBC totes, 55-gallon drums, and large poly tanks, with options for air, electric, and battery drives. The Tote Mixer range is made in Cleveland, Ohio, and each unit combines a lightweight build—some mixers weigh as little as 9–12 pounds—with rugged aerospace-grade materials that endure up to 800 in-lbs of force without damage.

EvenMix serves a broad range of industries, including agriculture, chemicals, food and beverage, ink and coatings, water treatment, oils and gas, personal care, fertilizer, adhesives, and polymers. Whether mixing molasses, adhesives, slurries, paints, or polymers, the EvenMix blade ensures product consistency, improves operational throughput, and reduces downtime.

What makes EvenMix stand out is its combination of intelligent engineering, operator-friendly design, and U.S. manufacturing. The blade’s aerospace-inspired curvature and folding mechanism reflect high-precision thinking, while its modularity allows one drive to serve multiple vessels via anti-contamination fittings. Further, even the battery-powered options provide hours of operation per charge using standard DeWalt or Milwaukee packs.

With assembly lead times of just 7–10 working days and free shipping to most of the continental United States, customers receive quick access to transformative mixing solutions.

EvenMix continues to push the envelope in industrial mixing innovation through this new blade structure, offering clients more consistent results, less physical strain, and more flexible, portable options suited to demanding environments.

EvenMix manufactures all blades and mixing components domestically in the United States, ensuring rigorous quality control and reliable support. The company’s patented design is backed by detailed specifications, demo videos, and application comparisons available online.

The battery-powered tote mixer runs 60–90 minutes on a single lithium-ion DeWalt battery and features a digital control panel for real-time speed and battery monitoring.

Learn more about EvenMix’s unique blade structure for efficient mixing by visiting the website at https://evenmix.com/.

About EvenMix

EvenMix is a trusted provider of advanced mixing solutions, specializing in lightweight, durable mixers that enhance product consistency and operational efficiency. With years of expertise, it empowers businesses across industries, including agriculture, food and beverage, chemicals, and water treatment. Based in Cleveland, OH, this innovative mixing company serves clients nationwide, transforming processes with innovative technology.

