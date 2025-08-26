San Francisco, CA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time tracking software Timesheets.com is seeing increased demand for timekeeping software as employers seek time tracking tools to comply with the U.S. Department of Labor’s expanded overtime eligibility rule, which is now under active enforcement.

The federal regulation, which took effect on July 1, 2025, requires that businesses begin tracking daily work hours for a newly reclassified group of salaried employees, prompting increased demand for time reporting software systems that produce a verifiable time audit history for full time employees and freelancers. For details on the rule itself, see the U.S. Department of Labor’s official announcement.

Employers are stepping up to meet a higher standard of documentation,” said Joel Slatis, CEO of time tracking software Timesheets.com. “We’re seeing companies take this seriously—not just because they’re required to, but because it strengthens their ability to attract and manage talent in a labor market that increasingly rewards transparency and accountability.

The new federal rule is intended to ensure fair compensation for hours worked, and many businesses are moving quickly to implement systems that reflect that standard. Time tracking software Timesheets.com is a time tracking solution for employers seeking to reduce risk, stay compliant, and offer transparent work-hour documentation to employees and regulators alike.

The rule raised the salary threshold for exemption from $35,568 to $43,888 per year, with a second increase to $58,656 scheduled for January 1, 2026. Employees earning less than these thresholds are now eligible for overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Daily time tracking is required for these employees to monitor team activity and capture hours worked beyond 40 per week, with detailed logs needed in the event of an audit or wage claim.

Time tracking software Timesheets.com has seen an uptick in demand from employees with previously exempt salaried staff who are now subject to the new rule. These include administrative coordinators, project managers, field supervisors, remote professionals, as well as freelancers whose hours were not previously kept in time logs.

“A surge of new business is coming from employers that need to comply with the new Department of Labor’s overtime rule,” said Joel Slatis, founder and CEO of time tracking software Timesheets.com. “They’re realizing that payroll systems alone don’t create the detailed time tracking they may need if they’re audited.”

Work Time Tracking Software with Audit-Grade Hour Logs

Time tracking software Timesheets.com offers cloud-based tools to record work hours with real-time accuracy and audit trail protection. The time tracking system allows employees to log hours through a browser interface without downloading software, using punch-in/punch-out workflows, weekly manual entry, or a start-stop task timer. Each session is recorded in a time audit history that captures every clock-in, break, edit, and approval.

Supervisors using time tracking software from Timesheets.com can review a daily work time report, segment hours by client or project, and detect irregular patterns that may indicate policy violations or reporting gaps. Time logs can be filtered by employee, job, department, or task and exported for integration with leading payroll processors, including ADP, Gusto, and Paychex, as well as both QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online.

The time tracking software’s time management system meets recordkeeping standards relevant to federal and state labor audits. Time entries include metadata for IP address, location, and browser. Geolocation punch enforcement and photo timestamping are also available for remote and hybrid teams working offsite or in the field.

Companies in regulated sectors, such as healthcare, education, and government contracting, are turning to time tracking software to ensure their timekeeping procedures are audit-ready. Time tracking systems that support project-based time recording, hourly rate invoicing, and cost allocation reporting may also be required by grant-funded and reimbursable programs.

“More employers are starting to appreciate that time tracking tools are not the same as a compliance system,” Slatis said. “You can’t demonstrate wage-and-hour compliance without reliable data that shows when employees actually worked, and who approved it.”

Employee Time Tracking for Distributed Teams

One of the challenges raised by the new Department of Labor rule is the need to track employee hours across remote and hybrid work environments. Some affected workers, including salaried roles newly reclassified as non-exempt, do not clock in at a fixed location. Time tracking software from Timesheets.com allows employees to track time across devices, with session continuity between desktop, tablet, and mobile phone use.

Mobile time tracking features include GPS verification, asynchronous time logs, auto-pause functionality, and asynchronous entry. Sessions are saved in real time and synchronized with the time tracking software’s cloud-based time logs, reducing the risk of lost or duplicated entries.

Supervisors using time tracking software can generate productivity tracking reports that segment hours by task, location, or job function. This makes time tracking tools that support recurring task tracking, time export to invoice, and team time comparison across departments or locations increasingly desirable. Time keeping functions are particularly important to organizations managing numerous job sites and remote team members across multiple time zones.

Unlike time tracking apps which must be downloaded to an employee’s smart phone, the best time tracking tools do not rely on invasive surveillance features such as screen time capture or keyboard activity logging. Instead, privacy conscious time tracking software from Timesheets.com focuses on providing accurate and defensible time records through cloud-based structured workflows, user verification tools, and administrative oversight.

“We’re getting requests from HR and operations managers who need to overhaul their timekeeping processes quickly,” Slatis said. “For companies that don’t already have a time tracking system in place, this rule ups the ante. We’re giving employers the time tracking tools to document worker in ways that support their compliance efforts”

About Time Tracking Software by Timesheets.com

Time tracking software Timesheets.com was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. The time tracking software platform serves hundreds of thousands of users in the US. Their work time tracking software is widely used in industries such as professional services, nonprofit management, field operations, and compliance-sensitive sectors. Employers use the time tracking software to manage daily time tracking, hourly rate invoicing, track task durations, generate audit logs, and integrate directly with accounting and payroll systems.



