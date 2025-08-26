Golf Cart Expert Ken Young Jr. Advises on Street-Legal Vehicles in HelloNation

PORT NECHES, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you make a golf cart street legal and ready for neighborhood driving? According to an article in HelloNation , Ken Young Jr, explains transforming a standard cart into a compliant Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) involves both legal checks and mechanical upgrades. Ken Young Jr., owner of Young’s Tobacco Store in Port Neches, Texas, explains the steps owners should take to safely and legally drive their carts beyond the golf course.

The article emphasizes starting with local laws, as regulations vary by state and municipality. Some areas permit street-legal golf carts under specific conditions, such as road type or posted speed limits. Once verified, most carts need upgrades like headlights, taillights, turn signals, mirrors, reflectors, a horn, and seat belts. In some cases, a windshield, speedometer, and DOT-approved tires are also required. These additions not only meet legal standards but enhance driver and passenger safety.

Another key factor is insurance. Many states require liability coverage for golf carts operated on public roads, so cart owners should consult with their insurance provider to understand policy options. Routine mechanical checks—brakes, battery, tires, and lighting—are also essential to safe operation. Ensuring that everything is clean and in working order before each trip helps reduce risks and extend the life of the vehicle.

Young’s expert guidance appears in the HelloNation article titled How to Make Your Golf Cart Road-Ready .

