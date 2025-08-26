Glass Expert Matt Sears Highlights Benefits of Frameless Shower Doors in HelloNation

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes frameless glass shower doors a smarter choice for homeowners upgrading their bathrooms? According to Matt Sears of Bentonville Glass Inc., these doors offer more than a sleek design. In an expert-authored feature for HelloNation , Sears explains how frameless models improve safety, hygiene, accessibility, and long-term home value.

Frameless glass shower doors are constructed using thick, tempered glass, which is engineered to resist breaking and cracking under stress. This added strength makes them a safe alternative to traditional framed doors, particularly in spaces where moisture and slick surfaces are a concern. Sears points out that without metal framing, these doors allow more light into the shower area, making even compact bathrooms feel brighter and more spacious. Improved airflow also helps reduce condensation and moisture buildup, minimizing the risk of mold and mildew.

Cleaning is easier too. Traditional doors with metal frames often collect soap scum and water in hard-to-reach corners. Frameless doors, with minimal hardware and no tracks, eliminate many of these problem spots. Their streamlined design can also be tailored for improved accessibility, making entry and exit safer for those with mobility issues. Sears emphasizes that professional glass shower installation ensures both safety and proper function, contributing to long-term value for homeowners.

For homeowners weighing the pros and cons of upgrading their bathrooms, the insights in The Benefits of Frameless Glass Shower Doors offer clear, practical reasons to consider the switch.

