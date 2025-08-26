Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Launches New Podcast: In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered

Greensboro, NC, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A new podcast is giving voice to foster families across North Carolina by sharing their honest and heartfelt stories. Produced by Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS), In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered debuts today with an inspiring first episode featuring Victoria, a widow and “Foster Granny” who found renewed purpose and healing through fostering.

After losing her husband in 2020, Victoria tried to fill her time with hiking, kayaking, and exploring waterfalls. But something was still missing: children. “I used to be a Sunday school teacher, and my husband was a pastor,” she said. “After seeing commercials on TV about how desperate the area was for foster parents, I thought, ‘Well, maybe I should look into this and see if they’d take an old, widowed lady like me.’”

Her journey began with respite care and grew into full-time fostering. In the episode, Victoria shares both the challenges and joys of opening her home, from building trust and creating routines to supporting reunification whenever possible. Her story shows that fostering not only transforms children’s lives but also brings healing and growth for caregivers.

“This podcast isn’t just feel-good sound bites,” said Shannon Enoch, Executive Director of Programs at CHS and host of the series. “It's real families, real struggles, and real love. We believe when families share their truth, others feel seen, encouraged, and inspired to step forward, too."

In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered features foster parents sharing their lived experiences including the triumphs, challenges, and everyday realities of foster care. This groundbreaking series offers insight and encouragement for anyone interested in making a difference in the life of a child. Topics focus on real stories about foster care, reunification, adoption, sibling placements, and caring for teens, with the goal of supporting, encouraging, and inspiring listeners to better understand foster care. New episodes release every other Tuesday on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.

To listen to the first episode and learn more about becoming a foster parent, visit chsnc.org/podcast.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For more than 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. CHS believes in the importance of family—not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.