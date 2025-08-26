OHBA Announces 2025 Awards of Distinction Finalists

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) has announced the finalists for the 2025 Awards of Distinction (AoD), highlighting the talent in Ontario's home building industry. From top-tier design to cutting-edge innovation, 50 categories highlight the pinnacle of industry excellence. The award winners will be announced at the Awards of Distinction Gala on September 30 as part of the 2025 OHBA Conference.

"The OHBA Awards of Distinction celebrate and honour the talent of OHBA’s members and their contributions to Ontario's residential construction industry,” said OHBA CEO Scott Andison. “With over 400 submissions this year, each showcased the talent of our members across the province. We congratulate all of the finalists and entrants for their outstanding efforts."

Find the complete list of finalists at ohbaaod.ca.

2025 OHBA Prestige Award Finalists:

OHBA Builder of the Year – Small Volume Amsted Design-Build, Ottawa

G.J. Burtch Construction Ent. Ltd. , Haliburton

Terra View Custom Homes Ltd., Guelph

OHBA Builder of the Year – Large Volume

DECO Homes, Vaughan

The Daniels Corp., Toronto

Tridel, North York

OHBA Renovator of the Year

Amsted Design-Build, Ottawa

Eurodale Design + Build, Toronto

Lagois Design Build Renovate, Ottawa

OHBA Service Professional of the Year

Create Design & CO. Inc., Toronto

My Design Studio, Woodbridge

SaleFish Software, Vaughan

From Tuesday, August 26, to Friday, September 12, the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2025 OHBA People’s Choice Awards. Contenders are comprised of the finalists from the Project of the Year Low-Rise and High or Mid-Rise.

OHBA People's Choice

Brixen Developments Inc. for Exhale Residences, Mississauga

CentreCourt Developments Inc. and SmartCentres for Pickering City Centre, Pickering

Great Gulf for Five Creeks Estates, Orangeville

Rosehaven Homes for Rebecca Condos, Hamilton

Silvergate Homes Ltd. for Prudhomme's Landing, Vineland

Treasure Hill Home Corp. for Bayview Trail, Aurora

For the full list of nominees, please visit the AoD website https://www.ohbaaod.ca/finalist/finalists-2025/

About OHBA: Founded in 1962, the Ontario Home Builders Association (OHBA) is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario. It represents over 4,000 member companies in the home building, land development, professional renovation and professional services sectors through 28 local chapter associations across the province. OHBA advocates on behalf of its members to key stakeholders, provides member benefits and training, and promotes innovation and professionalism within the residential construction industry.

