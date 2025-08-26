Aurora Endpoint Security Achieves 100% Threat Protection in Independent Tolly Group Evaluation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that its Aurora Endpoint Security achieved 100% threat protection against malware while delivering exceptional efficiency, according to independent testing commissioned by Arctic Wolf and conducted by The Tolly Group, a leading provider of third-party IT product validation. The results underscore Aurora Endpoint Security’s ability to combine endpoint protection efficacy with system performance, two critical requirements for modern endpoint defense solutions.

In the evaluation conducted on Windows 11 systems, Aurora Endpoint Security delivered 100% detection and protection against 1,000 recent malware samples sourced from major public repositories, outperforming the illustrative industry composite. During scanning, the solution averaged just ~33% CPU utilization, using almost half the resources as the composite benchmark used in testing, which enables endpoints to stay fully protected without compromising system performance or user productivity.



“Achieving perfect threat protection while maintaining such low resource utilization is rare in endpoint protection,” said Kevin Tolly, Founder at The Tolly Group. “Aurora Endpoint Security not only delivers exceptional efficacy but also does so in a way that preserves performance and productivity—two factors that are often at odds in endpoint defense solutions.”

According to Tolly’s independent evaluation, Aurora Endpoint Defense also delivers distinct capabilities that set it apart as a modern, comprehensive, and highly effective Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution, which includes its ability to:

Stop advanced threats at the earliest stage : Blocks a simulated multi-stage cyberattack before it can progress beyond the initial step.

: Blocks a simulated multi-stage cyberattack before it can progress beyond the initial step. Maintain full detection and response capability while offline : Protects remote, disconnected, and operational technology environments without interruption.

: Protects remote, disconnected, and operational technology environments without interruption. Reduce analyst workload: Uses an embedded AI assistant to deliver contextual explanations and MITRE ATT&CK mappings without external queries.





“Tolly’s validation confirms what our customers experience every day: Aurora Endpoint Security delivers the highest levels of endpoint protection while minimizing the strain on systems and security teams,” said Dan Schiappa, president, Technology and Services. “As part of the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, it extends advanced prevention, detection, and response directly to the endpoint, giving organizations the speed, efficiency, and confidence they need to stay ahead of modern threats.”

Aurora Endpoint Security is a portfolio of advanced endpoint protection solutions that extend AI-driven prevention, detection, and response directly to the endpoint. Seamlessly integrated into the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, it leverages insights from more than 10,000 customers and trillions of weekly security observations to safeguard against advanced and emerging threats. Designed for flexibility and impact, Aurora Endpoint Security includes four solutions—Aurora Protect, Aurora Endpoint Defense, Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense On-Demand, and Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense—empowering organizations to strengthen defenses, reduce risk, and protect their business from costly disruptions.



To read the full report on Aurora Endpoint Security from The Tolly Group, visit arcticwolf.com.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2025 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.