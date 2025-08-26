International Mariachi and Charrería Festival Returns to Jalisco August 27 – September 7





Mariachi performances will take place throughout Guadalajara and Magical Towns during the 32nd annual International Mariachi and Charrería Festival

JALISCO, Mexico, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 32nd annual International Mariachi and Charrería Festival, one of Mexico’s most iconic cultural celebrations, will take place from August 27 to September 7, 2025, with events centered in Guadalajara and extending across Jalisco’s Magical Towns. Each year, the festival draws more than two million visitors to experience music, tradition, and national pride across 170 events throughout the state. Recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, mariachi will be at the heart of the celebration, with performances by leading ensembles from Mexico and around the world. They will be joined by skilled charro groups, showcasing Mexico’s national sport of charrería through dazzling equestrian displays. Designated by Mexico’s federal government for their cultural richness, historical significance, and natural beauty, the Magical Towns provide an authentic backdrop for the festival’s parades and performances – from Cocula, birthplace of mariachi, to Sayula, known for its artisan heritage, and Mascota, surrounded by the pine-covered mountains of the Sierra Madre.

Mariachi’s Legacy in Cocula

Originating in Jalisco in the 18th century, mariachi began as a rural folk tradition that blended Indigenous, Spanish, and African influences into a sound uniquely Mexican. Small ensembles of violins, guitars, and trumpets provided the foundation, while over time the music grew in scale and style, adding bold instrumentation and the elaborate costumes now recognized worldwide. At the heart of this story is Cocula, designated a Magical Town in 2023 and celebrated as the birthplace of mariachi. Nestled among rolling hills in the Lagunas region, about 90 minutes southwest of Guadalajara, Cocula offers visitors more than history, offering a chance to fully immerse themselves in the living tradition of mariachi. Daily performances fill the plazas and restaurants, while the Mariachi Museum showcases instruments, costumes, and milestones that trace the genre’s evolution. At the Regional School of Mariachi, the next generation learns to master the vihuela, guitarrón, trumpets, guitar, and violins, ensuring that this living tradition continues to resonate in Mexico and far beyond.

Concerts Across the Magical Towns

The festival’s mariachi concerts will take place across 11 of Jalisco’s Magical Towns, beginning August 29 in Lagos de Moreno and culminating September 7 in Tequila. The full schedule includes:

Lagos de Moreno – Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., Teatro José Rosas Moreno

Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., Teatro José Rosas Moreno Ajijic – Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera

Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera Cocula – Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., Main Square

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., Main Square Tlaquepaque – Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., Patio San Pedro

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., Patio San Pedro Sayula – Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Main Square

Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Main Square Mascota – Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Presidencia Municipal

Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Presidencia Municipal San Sebastián del Oeste – Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Main Square

Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Main Square Tapalpa – Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Main Square

Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Main Square Talpa de Allende – Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., Main Square

Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., Main Square Mazamitla – Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., Main Square

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., Main Square Tequila – Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., Main Square



Guadalajara will also host hallmark events, beginning with an opening parade featuring more than 16 floats and live performances by renowned ensembles including Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Los Camperos, and Mariachi de América. Another highlight is the Mariachi Galas at Teatro Degollado, where the world’s top groups perform alongside the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra in the city’s 19th-century neoclassical theater, adorned with frescoes by José María Servín. Tickets can be purchased here .

Charrería: Mexico’s National Sport

Charrería, Mexico’s traditional equestrian sport, traces its roots to the 16th century, when Spanish colonial horsemanship and cattle ranching techniques shaped the daily work of charros, or cowboys. Over time, these practical skills evolved into festive displays of precision and pride, blending roping, riding, and cattle handling with pageantry. Today, charrería is celebrated for its ornate costumes, dramatic horsemanship events, and rodeo-style competitions that preserve a living piece of Mexican heritage.

As part of the festival, the Charrería Championships will take place at Guadalajara’s Lienzo Charro “Nito Aceves” arena, where six of the country’s top-ranked teams will compete in dazzling demonstrations of suertes charras, or traditional maneuvers passed down through generations.

Mariachi and charrería stand as proud expressions of Jalisco’s living heritage, bringing the spirit of the region and its Magical Towns to life.

About Jalisco

Located in western Mexico, the coastal state of Jalisco celebrated its bicentennial in 2023, marking 200 years of cultural heritage and contributions to beloved Latin American traditions. Known as the birthplace of tequila, mariachi music, and the Mexican rodeo sport of charrería, Jalisco offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to arid agave fields, cosmopolitan urban centers, and world-class beaches stretching more than 200 miles along the Pacific coast. Travelers are invited to explore the state’s main tourism locales, including the capital city of Guadalajara where modernity and tradition blend, the vibrant beach town of Puerto Vallarta, and the up-and-coming Costalegre region that is home to picturesque beaches, capes, and bays as well as an upscale bohemian-chic vibe.



Visitors can easily access Jalisco through its two international airports: Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL) in Guadalajara and Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta. Daily direct flights are available from major cities across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit https://visitjalisco.mx/.

About Jalisco’s Magical Towns

Magical Towns, or Pueblos Mágicos, are communities across Mexico officially designated by the federal government for their cultural richness, historical significance, natural beauty, or folklore. In the state of Jalisco, 12 towns proudly carry the Pueblo Mágico title, each recognized for its cultural richness, historical significance, and natural beauty. These include the internationally renowned Tequila, the birthplace of Mexico’s most famous spirit, and Tlaquepaque, known for its vibrant arts scene and colonial charm. Other designated towns include Mazamitla, Ajijic, Lagos de Moreno, San Sebastián del Oeste, Talpa de Allende, Mascota, Tapalpa, and Chapala. In 2023, three new towns – Temacapulín, Sayula, and Cocula – were added to the list, further enriching the state's diverse cultural offering. Each Pueblo Mágico serves as a gateway to Jalisco’s vibrant heritage, celebrated for its distinctive traditions, welcoming communities, and deep-rooted cultural identity.

Media Contacts:

Allyson Doyle

PTG Consulting

adoyle@ptgconsulting.com

Tel: +1 646 465 9789

Kathleen Leslie

PTG Consulting

kleslie@ptgconsulting.com

Tel: +1 949-999-9428

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63e881c6-44c2-48ce-a8b2-53225da3858f