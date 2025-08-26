Pixalate Releases Q2 2025 APAC Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Rankings for Mobile Apps & Web: Verve Leads in Singapore, India, Australia on Google Play Store, Magnite No. 1 for Web in Japan

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q2 2025 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for Japan, Australia, Singapore, and India. The reports reveal SSP market share across mobile apps and websites.

The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the Japan, Australia, Singapore, and India reports, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Germany, Israel, Mexico, and Brazil.

Web SSP Market Share Leaders in APAC

Rank Japan Singapore India Australia 1 Magnite (24%) Google Ad Exchange (53%) Magnite (36%) TripleLift Inc. (23%) 2 Google Ad Exchange (23%) Magnite (13%) Google Ad Exchange (22%) Cafemedia/Raptive (21%) 3 Teads (10%) Xandr Monetize (9%) MGID (20%) Magnite (11%)



Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in APAC

Google Play Store

Rank Japan Singapore India Australia 1 Google Ad Exchange (27%) Verve (26%) Verve (48%) Verve (42%) 2 Liftoff (13%) Digital Turbine (19%) Digital Turbine (16%) Digital Turbine (12%) 3 AppLovin (11%) InMobi (16%) Bigo Ads (15%) Bidmachine (10%)



Apple App Store

Rank Japan Singapore India Australia 1 Magnite (36%) Verve (52%) Google Ad Exchange (39%) Verve (70%) 2 AppLovin (23%) Digital Turbine (25%) Digital Turbine (21%) Google Ad Exchange (11%) 3 Google Ad Exchange (23%) InMobi (8%) Verve (7%) Bidmachine (5%)



To compile the research in this series, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 8 billion open programmatic ad impressions across over 350,000 mobile and CTV apps from the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store app stores (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate) in June 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Q2 2025 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

