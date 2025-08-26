Akka and Deloitte Canada Collaborate to Deliver Agentic AI at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akka , formerly known as Lightbend and the inventors of the Akka Agentic Platform, today announced a collaboration with Deloitte Canada, in which both companies have agreed to jointly tackle the issue of deploying large-scale agentic AI systems for mission-critical applications.

“Quite simply, Akka provides the industry’s best way to build agentic AI systems that scale in the enterprise and ensure stability, performance, and outcomes,” said Anand Nimkar, partner and Applied AI practice leader at Deloitte Canada. “Our large enterprise customers are beyond the proof-of-concept phase of their agentic AI journey and are looking at ways to scale this technology to meet mission-critical deployments. Akka’s unique platform provides the means to deliver business value with agentic AI quickly, economically, and reliably.”

Akka is commonly known as a set of libraries that have been downloaded more than 1 billion times and is already the standard for building resilient and elastic distributed systems with global leaders like Capital One, John Deere, Swiggy, Tubi, Walmart, and many others. Today, Akka and Deloitte have agreed to work together, whereby Deloitte will leverage the Akka Agentic Platform, including the SDK and Akka Automated Operations, for its customers’ agentic AI deployments.

“We are thrilled about our collaboration with Deloitte,” said Tyler Jewell, Akka’s CEO. “Agentic AI has become a priority with enterprises everywhere as a new model that will unlock trillions of dollars of growth. However, this revolutionary model is plagued by serious questions about cost, scale, and business resilience. Deloitte has proven, unparalleled understanding of these customer challenges, and can design and deliver enterprise-scale systems that meet SLAs and cost objectives.”

The agentic shift requires a fundamental architectural change from transaction-centered to conversation-centered systems. Traditional SaaS applications are built on stateless business logic executing CRUD operations against relational databases. In contrast, agentic services maintain state within the service itself and store each event to track how the service reached its current state.

The Akka Agentic Platform aims to accelerate agentic AI application delivery as these technologies move from data science departments into core application delivery teams that must consider Day 2 operations and overall cost efficiencies. With Akka, customers can innovate and operate at 3X the velocity with ⅓ the compute. The platform includes orchestration for long-running agentic processes; non-blocking asynchronous LLM adapters; intrinsic, durable memory; an event-driven system benchmarked to 10 million TPS; data streaming for real-time, ambient, and adaptive AI; a simple yet powerful DevEx; and multi-region deployment capabilities with replication filtering for compliance requirements.

The Akka and Deloitte collaboration will provide customers with the ease of development, deployment, and operations at the scale they need to leverage agentic AI for their businesses. Interested parties can find out more by visiting akka.io .

About Akka

Akka, formerly known as Lightbend, powers the next generation of agentic AI systems and distributed applications built for certainty, scale, and resilience. Trusted by industry giants and innovators alike, Akka provides the backbone for AI-native systems. Learn more at akka.io.

