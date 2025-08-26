ROBLOX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Roblox Corporation on Behalf of Roblox Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Roblox (RBLX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Roblox and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RBLX) on behalf of Roblox stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Roblox has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

The State of Louisiana filed a lawsuit against Roblox on August 14, 2025, alleging that the Company fails to protect children from predators on its gaming platform. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said, "Due to Roblox's lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety. Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger poised to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home."



Following this news, Roblox's stock price fell over 6% on August 15, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: