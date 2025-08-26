Pulmonx to Participate in September Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx” or the "Company"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings

Date: Thursday, September 4 at 1:30 pm PT/ 4:30 pm ET

Location: Boston, MA

Webcast Link: Click here

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference

Format: 1x1 meetings

Date: Thursday, September 11

Location: New York, NY

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX™ Platform, and StratX® Lung Analysis Reports are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks and LungTraX™ is a trademark of Pulmonx Corporation.

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com