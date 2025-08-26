3D Systems Receives $7.65 Million Contract Award from U.S. Air Force for Advanced Metal Printing System

Two-year contract award for Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator

Supports development of large-scale industrial metal AM print capabilities for high-speed flight applications

Award is an extension of an existing program to demonstrate key technologies needed for 3D printing large, high-temperature metal structures associated with high-speed flight operating environments



ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), a leading U.S.-based additive manufacturing solutions partner, announced it has been awarded a $7.65 million U.S. Air Force contract for a Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator (GEN-IIDMP-1000). The award is the next phase of a program 3D Systems has worked on since 2023 that supports the development of large-scale, high-speed, flight relevant additive manufacturing print capabilities. This work will continue to be performed in its San Diego, California and Rock Hill, South Carolina locations, with an expected completion date of September 27, 2027.

This contract builds upon 3D Systems’ history of working in support of the U.S. Department of Defense since 2019 for the advancement of additive manufacturing.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made thus far in our collaboration with the U.S. Air Force,” said Dr. Michael Shepard, vice president, aerospace & defense segment, 3D Systems. “We‘ve successfully demonstrated a number of innovative technologies under this program and it’s exciting to see those technologies mature both for this large-scale system as well as our commercially available printers.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.