Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Appoints James B. Bucher, JD, as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced the appointment of James B. Bucher, JD, as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective September 18, 2025. Andrea Paul, who has served as Zentalis’ Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary since 2022, will be departing the company to join the partnership of a large, international law firm.

Mr. Bucher brings over 30 years of legal experience in the life sciences sector, including significant expertise in corporate strategy, corporate governance, capital raising, securities law compliance, licensing and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Harpoon Therapeutics, where he played a pivotal role in orchestrating the company's acquisition by Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, in 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Jim Bucher, whom I had the privilege of working with at Harpoon Therapeutics, to lead our legal and compliance functions as we advance our registration-intent clinical trials. Jim's extensive experience in life sciences transactions across the spectrum of drug development and commercial readiness, and public company matters, combined with our proven ability to work together effectively, will be instrumental as we advance azenosertib in ovarian cancer and continue to build shareholder value,” said Julie Eastland, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. "Andrea has been an invaluable member of our leadership team, providing exceptional legal guidance and counsel that has been instrumental in positioning azenosertib for future success. We wish her all the best as she transitions to her new firm.”

"It has been a privilege to work with the talented team at Zentalis and to contribute to the Company’s development of azenosertib, a drug candidate that has the potential to be an important treatment option for patients with ovarian cancer," said Ms. Paul. "I am confident that Jim will be an excellent addition to the leadership team and will provide outstanding legal counsel as the company continues to progress clinical development and grow. I look forward to continuing to advise and assist Zentalis in my future role."

"I am excited to join the Zentalis team at this pivotal time as we are progressing the clinical development of azenosertib into registration-intent studies," said Mr. Bucher. "I particularly look forward to working with Julie, and the rest of Zentalis’ seasoned leadership team, to build the Company’s infrastructure to support the late-stage development and potential product launch.”

Prior to Harpoon Therapeutics, Mr. Bucher served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and Head of Human Resources at Eliem Therapeutics, where he was a key founding member of the leadership team responsible for all legal affairs and corporate strategy, including the execution of three private placements and the company's initial public offering. He also served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Alder Biopharmaceuticals, where he supported launch preparations for Vyepti® and subsequently played a leading role in the company’s $2.4 billion acquisition by Lundbeck, and a senior legal position at Exelixis, where he oversaw more than $1 billion in capital raising transactions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bucher was a Partner at Shearman & Sterling LLP (now known as A&O Shearman), where he advised companies on a wide range of corporate and securities matters. He earned his JD with distinction from Emory University School of Law and holds a BA in Biology and Political Science from Colgate University. Mr. Bucher is licensed to practice law in Washington, California, New York, District of Columbia, and Georgia.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN-c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals

