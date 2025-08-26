Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 15, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 15, 2025, short interest in 3,302 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,965,671,937 shares compared with 13,683,072,188 shares in 3,285 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 31, 2025. The mid-August short interest represents 2.34 days compared with 2.15 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,665 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,964,394,253 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 15, 2025, compared with 2,910,549,464 shares in 1,658 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,967 Nasdaq® securities totaled 16,930,066,190 shares at the August 15, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,943 issues and 16,593,621,652 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.86 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.56 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.





