BlackLine To Host Investor Session at BeyondTheBlack 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced that it will host an investor session on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada at 1:30pm PT. The event will take place during BeyondTheBlack, the company’s annual customer conference.

The webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com