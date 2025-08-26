River Valley Community Bank Expands Experienced Grass Valley Team with Return of Cheri Hall

YUBA CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC Markets: RVCB) is pleased to announce the return of Cheri Hall as Assistant Vice President and Relationship Manager for its Grass Valley market, strengthening the bank's experienced team serving Nevada County businesses and residents.

Hall's return represents River Valley Community Bank's commitment to expanding its experienced team in Nevada County, providing an unparalleled banking experience with personalized attention, local decision-making, and focus on client success.

"I'm thrilled to be back with River Valley Community Bank and to serve the community that I'm so passionate about," said Cheri Hall, Assistant Vice President Relationship Manager. "After working at larger institutions, I missed the community banking culture that makes River Valley Community Bank so special. It is very satisfying to truly know your clients and make decisions that directly benefit the community."

"We're proud of our experienced team in Nevada County, and Cheri's return is a perfect example of the caliber of professionals we're bringing to serve our clients," said Luke Parnell, Executive Vice President Chief Credit & Lending Officer. "Her deep community connections and banking expertise will enhance our ability to serve Nevada County with the same level of care and commitment that defines our approach to community banking."

River Valley Community Bank is thrilled to have Cheri back on the team and looks forward to the positive impact she will bring to clients and the Nevada County community.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.myrvcb.com or contact Cheri Hall at 530-798-2685.

