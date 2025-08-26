SIMULATIONS PLUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Simulations Plus, Inc. on Behalf of Simulations Plus Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Simulations Plus (SLP) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Simulations Plus, Inc. (“Simulations Plus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SLP) on behalf of Simulations Plus stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Simulations Plus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported its financial results for its third fiscal quarter. Among other items, Simulations Plus reported sales of $20.4 million, missing the consensus estimate of $20.9 million. Simulations Plus also reported a net loss of $67.3 million and diluted loss per share of $3.35, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the same period in 2024. The Company also revised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to $0.93 to $1.06, down from the previous guidance of $1.07 to $1.20. Simulations Plus advised investors that, in June, the Company had initiated a restructuring of its operations, including workforce reductions and cost-cutting measures, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing expenses.

On this news, Simulations Plus's stock price fell $4.50 per share, or 25.76%, to close at $12.97 per share on July 15, 2025.

